Jets milestones rich in history

KICKING ON: Ipswich' Jet Marmin Barba is preparing for his 100th match as another exciting talent emerges.

KICKING ON: Ipswich' Jet Marmin Barba is preparing for his 100th match as another exciting talent emerges. Cordell Richardson

AS one loyal Jet prepares for his 100th game, another with a strong connection to Ipswich awaits his first.

There should be no shortage of motivation for the Ipswich Jets on their trip north to face the Townsville Blackhawks on Saturday night.

With Marmin Barba celebrating a century in the Intrust Super Cup and Jacob Teevan set to make his debut one day prior to his 22nd birthday the Jets have multiple milestones driving them.

Teevan has a rugby league pedigree.

He is the son of former club CEO and 1995 State of Origin player Craig Teevan. Jacob has been on the radar of co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker, who played with Craig for some time.

He first pulled on the jersey for Norths Tigers in under 7s, playing his junior football at the den before attending Ipswich Grammar School where he was school captain in 2014.

In the same year he felt adversity, breaking his collar bone in the first match for the 1st XV rugby union team and missing the remainder of the season. Having looked up to the Firsts and aspired to emulate their feats since year eight, Teevan was shattered.

But he dusted himself off and several years on he reflects on this setback and realises there is still so much more he can achieve in life.

Ipswich Jets debutant Jacob Teevan. Ipswich Jets

A player with clear leadership abilities, Teevan went on to captain colts at Easts for two years.

Last year, he featured in the Brisbane Rugby League but the childhood Broncos fanatic was determined to progress his rugby league dream of ascending to the NRL.

Sensing an opportunity to move forward would arise at the Jets, Teevan headed west.

Training with the Jets, waiting for his chance, he has been honing his trade while running around this season for the Highfield Eagles in Toowoomba. Teevan finally has his chance to impress.

"I'm over the moon,” Teevan said just moments after hearing he would be given a crack.

"I knew that an opportunity would eventually come and I just had to bide my time.

"I just had to keep working hard because you have to be ready when they do come. And I get to make my debut just a day before my birthday, which is really exciting.”

Filling the shoes of one of the Jets' best in Josh Cleeland, Teevan has a vital role to play.

The fullback turned half two years ago will assume responsibility for controlling the right-side attack.

Much of the Jets' hopes will depend on whether he rises or perishes but he is not at all daunted.

"I've been striving for it for a long time and I've obviously got aspirations to go even further,” he said. "It is more excitement than nerves to be honest with you.

"I'm just really keen to rip in and show them what I can do. I just need to get myself in the game.

"Ben and Shane don't expect anyone in the team, even senior players to perform miracles, so if everyone does their job, I'm sure we'll get the win.”

Ipswich are without winger Peter Gubb through suspension. He will be replaced by Rogan Dean.

Tongan weapon Timote Paseka also earns a call-up.