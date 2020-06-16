Jets look to reconnect with club and family

Resigned to not seeing any footy in either the Intrust Super Cup or Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade, the Ipswich Jets will turn their attention to preparing for next season.

It was expected to be a rebuilding year as the club transitioned from the Shane and Ben Walker era to the mentorship of Keiron Lander but the youthful squad showed promise in its only match of the season against a formidable Townsville Blackhawks line-up anticipated to finish near the ISC’s pointy end.

Determined to continue taking his team in the right direction, coach Lander is keen to get his troops back together on the paddock working towards the future.

“I’m hoping to get training started as soon as possible,” he said.

“But it won’t be normal off-season training.

“It’s about players coming back and starting to enjoy each other’s company.

“A few skills and a few games, and get back into some sort of routine around rugby league.”



Lander said it was also a prime chance for players to make the most of their personal lives.

He said that’s exactly what he would be doing.

“It’s a good opportunity for our blokes if they have got extra work to take it on,” he said.

“If they want to have a holiday with their family, then take it. Some of them have never had this opportunity other than through injury to spend time with or go visit family or friends, or go camping at this time of the year. That’s an exciting part and we’re not going to tie everyone down to be at training every night or (impose) consequences if you don’t train. It’s more about communicating, getting your jobs (employment) going, getting some (family) support and going from there. I’m doing the same. I’m taking my kids away for a week in two weeks.”