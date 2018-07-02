Jets look to mix old with new in $1.3m renovation

WHEN you are renovating a heritage listed building that has been standing since 1887, you have to show respect to the history of it.

That was no problem for the staff at Ipswich Jets in North Ipswich, who are in the middle of a second stage of a huge renovation which will see the building change internally, while the outside will get a fresh lick of paint.

Teresa Cavill-Jones is the General Manager of the club and has been in the role for the last five years, and knows what it is like to work at the coalface, as she used to work behind the bar that she now oversees as the boss.

"With over 16,000 members and being on one of the busiest spots in Ipswich, the Jets building is known to everyone in town," Ms Cavill-Jones said.

"Meeting the regulations with the Heritage Department was the biggest part of the whole renovation. We had to supply photos taken before the renovation, photos after, and they come out and check all the boxes are ticked. We wanted to modernise the building, as we love it, and wanted to show respect to it. We had to stick to certain colours, there was lots of dealing with the powerlines out the front...so there were many considerations.

"It is a Heritage-listed building, and the strict conditions cover the external part of the building. We've done some repainting, and internally it has stayed as is overall, but there are big things happening at the club, as for example a bigger dining area is now open, plus the sports bar has been renovated. We've increased the comfort for patrons, and the gaming room is now more spacious. It's the way we want to go."

Renovation of the Ipswich Jets Leagues club. Rob Williams

All up the club is spending over $1.3 million to renovate and improve one of Ipswich's best known clubs.

"Our offer with food is leaning more towards restaurant quality, as not everybody wants the old fashioned $12 club-style meal," Teresa said. "Plus we now offer vegan and gluten free options, in fact the demand for it now I've noticed is so much more than it was 12 months ago. Plus it's smart business to offer people those options, and I know since we've offered healthier options customers have responded to it. Dining has to be a constant progression, and you should never stop finding out what people want, then make sure we deliver. People in Ipswich are spoilt for choice now, and it's a very competitive market."

Regular visitors to the club will be surprised to learn that the main entrance will change, as eventually you will walk in from Lowry Street.

"There's still a lot to be done, such as furniture updates, lighting, internal work and so on. By the end of the refit people can walk in from Lowry Street and turn left for food, or right for bars and gaming."

The club is open till 4am every day, and it has seen a shift in the habits of some workers looking for something to at the end of a nightshift.

Teresa Cavill-Jones is the General Manager of Ipswich Jets

"Jets was one of the first clubs to go to 4am. I wouldn't say we felt pressured or obligated to do it, but you'd be surprised how many shift workers come in after midnight, especially from Thursday to Saturday nights. We became more proficient at things with staff, and our coffee shop stays open till 4am. It's not unusual to see nurses coming in for coffee and cake at the end of their shift.

"Jets has never been the flashiest or biggest club in Ipswich but we invest in staff training, and our customer service is reflected in the loyalty we get from our staff and our patrons. We often go to funerals, and that's sad to say, but people really appreciate it when we show up at things like that. We just have a good culture here," Teresa added.

"The fact I've worked behind the bar 15 years ago allows me to not sit in the office and just give out orders, because I will never tell anyone to do something that I wouldn't be prepared to do myself."