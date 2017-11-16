Jets lock down coaching posts

RE-SIGNED: Ipswich Jets co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker have recommitted to the club for the 2018 Intrust Super Cup season.

THE IPSWICH Jets have established their stable of coaches for the 2018 season, and CEO Jason Cubit is excited about what the immediate future holds for the club.

Cubit confirmed Intrust Super Cup co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker would return to lead the Jets next season, as the Ipswich side eyes a return to finals contention after a two-year hiatus.

"I met with Ben and Shane last week and we have signed them back up for the 2018 season," Cubit said.

"Obviously we wanted to be respectful of their negotiations with the (Gold Coast) Titans and that process, so we sat back and waited for that to play out.

"We wanted to contract them as soon as we could after the news they received from the Titans (that they would not take the head coaching role).

"We're thrilled to have them back for 2018 - I think it's their eighth season now as head coaches and so it's certainly exciting times for the club."

The Jets also confirmed via the QT on Tuesday that Jets legend Brendon Marshall will take over Under-20s duties from Adam Boettcher in 2018.

Marshall is the second-most capped Jets player to play Queensland Cup, and brings with him a wealth of playing experience which Cubit hopes can help nourish the next crop of aspiring Jets stars.

"Brendon is a legend of the club, and we think he can bring a bit of a softer touch to the U20s set up," Cubit said of the veteran who last played for the Jets' top side in 2014.

"That competition becomes really important in the player pathway now with the (National Youth Competition) gone.

"All of those players fold back into the state-wide competition, of which we will be a part, so it's a really important step on the pathway and we're excited to have Brendon take the reins.

"It's important to have someone that's been around the club for a long time. (Marshall) has been there and done it, and to have someone of that calibre to guide those younger players along their football journey is exciting for us.

"We thank and acknowledge Adam Boettcher's role over the last few seasons."

Cubit confirmed Todd Riggs would return as Mal Meninga Cup coach alongside his capable assistant Nick Faulkner, to head what has become one of the key competitions in the country for recognising and nourishing young rugby league talent.

"It is an important program, where those guys get a taste of what it takes to be an Intrust Super Cup player," Cubit said.

"We're thrilled to have Todd and Nick back on board next season."

The Jets boss welcomed the addition of a second training field at North Ipswich Reserve, which will allow all the aforementioned sides to train on the same night.

"With the second training field here, which we're thankful the Council have had constructed for us, we are thrilled to have enough room to run four squads on the one night," Cubit said.

"We are very much looking forward to pre-season getting underway, and excited for the new season.

"Hopefully we're building a strong Intrust squad that can push for finals and higher honours next year."