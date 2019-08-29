Jets kit up to support their bravest fan mighty Max

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Ipswich Jets donned their junior jerseys as they threw their collective weight behind Jersey Day to support long-time fan Max Bishop.

Jersey Day was inspired by Nathan Gremmo, who tragically lost his life in an accident in May 2015.

The event engages the sporting community and promotes awareness for organ donation.

There is no campaign to raise funds. Jersey Day is all about promoting awareness of The Organ and Tissue Authority and the Donate Life network. Participants simply wear their favourite jersey to work or school tomorrow.

Brothers junior Max underwent a liver transplant in November 2016 after he was diagnosed with rare vanishing bile duct syndrome in June that year. The condition meant only 12 per cent of the ducts in Max's liver were functional.

It also meant footy-mad Max could no longer play the game he loves.

The transplant saved the youngster's life.

Now, his family is determined to see others given the same opportunity for a second chance.

"It saved his life and it is still saving his life,” mother Caroline Masson said.

"We will deep down be forever grateful for what they did.

"The person ticked the box but thank you to the family that said yes. Some people do miss out unfortunately, which is really sad.”

Masson said the key issue with the current process for organ donation in Australia was families could still opt out even if the deceased had agreed to donate.

She said there were 1400 people in need of an organ in Queensland and if everyone who had committed to donate did so, there would be nobody left on the waiting list.

She said it was imperative that partners and families discussed organ donation and everyone was aware of each other's wishes.

"Create a conversation with your family about what you want to do because a lot of times when something tragic does happen your family is in so much grief that even though it was your wish to donate your organs, they can say no,” Masson said.

"And they go with the family.

"So whether you're going to work, school or doing housework, whack on your jersey for the day to raise awareness and have the talk with your family.”

Max is now in year 8 at Bremer State High School.

He has been enjoying non-contact sports.

A bowler who can bat a bit, he will trial for the south-east Queensland cricket team on the weekend.

Max is eternally grateful for the gift of life he received.

He is presently encountering complications with the medication that ensures his body does not reject the liver.

It is thought to be an allergic reaction and it is hoped a solution will emerge soon.

A regular ball boy at the Jets, he still loves rugby league and slim hopes remain that one day he will make it back onto the paddock but he will have to get by mum first.

"He would play tomorrow but somebody saved his life, so it is probably not a good idea,” Masson said.

Masson thanked the rugby league community, Ipswich Jets, Brothers Ipswich and Steve Rainbow from Articulate Framing for their incredible backing and encouraged everyone to get involved in Jersey Day.

"We're thrilled to have the backing of the Jets,” she said.

"They have always helped out Max.

"They all came and cheered him on at his last game.”

To register for organ donation visit donate.life.gov.au.

Sign up for Jersey Day at jerseyday.com.au

Tom Bushnell