Jets keen to secure second with players like Rosie improving

NETBALL: Regular Jets goal attack Rosie Baker had to watch her team's latest game on the Sapphire Series livestream after being struck down by illness late last week.

She hopes to be back this week preparing for the Jets' next match against the Northern Rays on Saturday.

As she cheered on her teammates from home, Baker said the Jets' main focus was consolidating second spot after their second loss of the season to the competition-leading Cougars.

The Jets were beaten 60-41 in Sunday's match after a first round 60-48 defeat at the Queensland State Netball Centre.

"The Cougars are a pretty tough team. They are a quality side,'' Baker, 19, said.

Baker said the Cougars capitalised better on the defensive intercepts and making the most of turnovers.

"They are really big on pressure down the court and so we just didn't really get through that,'' she said.

After the latest round nine games, the Jets have 116 points from their six wins and two losses, to trail Cougars on 143 points (seven wins and a draw).

QUT is third on 106 points (four wins, three losses and one draw).

"Our shooting percentage was just down a bit,'' Baker said of the Jets' latest game.

"We were getting some ball into the circle but we just weren't converting.''

However, she's enjoying the intense competition being provided in the inaugural Sapphire Series.

"It's been awesome,'' said Baker, who previously played for the Brisbane South Wildcats.

"The whole competition and there's so much support in the club, the Jets as well.

"It's such a great environment to be in.''

Baker started playing netball aged six, enjoying being active, the competitive side of the sport and "just being there with your mates every weekend competing to be the best you can be''.

She was more a goal shooter with the Wildcats before embracing the goal attack role at the Jets.

Having grown up in Townsville before moving south in 2017, the first year UQ physiotherapy student said her game was improving.

"At the Jets, I've just been really working on my speed and conditioning,'' she said.

"It's really improved me as the goal attack and a wing attack.

"I feel like I've been coming along well with that.

"It's been a new position for me this year but I'm loving it.''

With a trip to Mackay looming, Baker was hoping the Cougars' match is the only one she misses this season.

"I'm just feeling a little bit better today,'' she said. "I should be good by next week.''

The Jets Ruby South side also lost to the Cougars in their latest game. The Jets slipped to third (110 points) after going down 49-43 on Sunday.

Tigers (119) and QUT (115) lead the Ruby South competition after nine rounds.

State of play

Sapphire Series Rd 9: Cougars def Jets 60-41.

Next match: Saturday (1.30pm) - Jets v Northern Rays in Mackay.

Ruby South Series Rd 9: Cougars def Jets 49-42.

Next match: Sunday (1.30pm) - Jets v Panthers at Downlands College.