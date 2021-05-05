Jets just warming up with Seagulls in their sights

The Ipswich Jets will need to continue their forward bursts in Saturday’s match against the Seagulls at the North Ipswich Reserve.

JETS BUZZ

Michael Nunn

THE Tweed Seagulls are coming to town on a mission for Saturday's Intrust Super Cup clash.

They will be keen to stop any Jets momentum gained from their win over Central Queensland two weeks ago.

However, the Seagulls don't have a great record in Ipswich to fall back on heading to the North Ipswich Reserve.

The Jets have won eight of the past 10 games against the Tweed in Ipswich. Overall, in Ipswich the Jets hold the advantage over the Tweed Seagulls 11 wins to six.

The last time the Jets played Tweed in Ipswich was round 20 in 2019. Tweed won 22-18.

Overall the Seagulls have the jump on the Jets - 22 wins to 14.

Tweed won both games against the Jets in 2019 and the Jets haven't beaten the Seagulls since round 23 in 2018.

Tweed are in form with four wins from five game. The Jets have that one solitary win from last round.

Jets backrower Zac Hetherington is settling in well to the unforgiving nature of Intrust Super Cup. He had his best game against the Capras in his fifth match.

Hetherington played the full 80 minutes and made an impact with the ball. He made 12 runs and 127 metres, with a line break and four tackle breaks.

He made 20 tackles.

"I got a feeling in the warm up that we were about to play really good football," Hetherington said.

"It was our best warm up all season and then we went out and played sensible football, no offloads to people not in a better position and just our job.''

The week off won't hinder the Jets progress.

"We just have to not let it, make sure we are doing it right from the start again and doing our role,'' Hetherington said.

The try right on half time could have been a head dropper for the Jets but Hetherington has learnt from the role he played.

"I played a part in that try,'' he said.

"I should have held them up longer and then the hooter would have gone and we are leading at halftime.

"We didn't drop our heads through. We have analysed what went wrong and we have accepted that and learnt from it so onto Tweed now."

Player to watch

A FEARLESS front rower charging recklessly at anyone and everyone is a beautiful sight in league.

JJ Collins has been doing it for Tweed.

Don't let the smile fool you. Collins will trample you.

Collins hasn't missed a tackle the past two games.

Collins has six tackle breaks this season and one try but he grounds out running metres for the Seagulls.

"I played against Ipswich in Cyril Connell before I went to Sydney and I have played against Nat Neale in Residents,'' Collins said.

Tweed Heads Seagulls player JJ Collins (right) is all smiles after beating Redcliffe in an Intrust Super Cup match.

"Ipswich having one win this season won't be a consideration for us.

"Saturday, we need to make sure we are containing Nat Neale and giving time and space to Jayden Campbell."

For the Jets, Ben White steadied the ship and was calm and reasoned in his decision making for Ipswich against the Capras.

White has 10 tackle breaks this season for the Jets but his worth is in his experience.

Like Brendon Marshall before him, White responds so well to any situation.

"We just have to keep it nice and simple again on Saturday against Tweed," White said.

"You don't want to over complicate it or over think things, just do your job.

"They have some players that will take some containing but we will prepare this week and stay calm and fulfil your role."

Coach v coach

THE Woolf v the Lander on Saturday at 5pm.

Ben Woolf has been coaching the Tweed Seagulls since 2018 and has won 28 games from his 53 games in charge.

"You can never take Ipswich lightly, their front row alone makes them a very good side with Nat Neale and Tyson Lofipo," Woolf said.

"Then when they get attacking ball, Josh Cleeland and Julian Christian take over.

"Their Capras performance was excellent and their go forward with Blake Lenehan was outstanding.

"We have been good across the side this season. Jayden Campbell has been good and gets better every week and Toby Sexton has been learning his half craft."

Coach Keiron Lander had his first win against the Capras from six games two weeks ago.

"The week off won't bother us too much, everyone is in the same situation," Lander said.

"This week is about doing what we did against Central Queensland a bit better and getting some things right we didn't get right.

"Tweed have a lot of threats across the field. McGrady is a terrific footballer and Campbell too.

"It clicked for us against the Capras but I still think we were building to that performance."

Cooper's stat

THE Jets have conceded 92 points and scored 50 in the first half of games this season. In the second half, the opposition have scored 94 and the Jets 58.