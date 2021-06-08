Jets ‘jigsaw puzzle’ takes shape but still missing pieces

The Souths defence halts an Ipswich Jets attacking effort during the latest Intrust Super Cup match at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Cameron Stallard/QRL

The Souths defence halts an Ipswich Jets attacking effort during the latest Intrust Super Cup match at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Cameron Stallard/QRL

THE Ipswich Jets jigsaw puzzle is still a few pieces short of being complete.

But as the state league team adds more crucial links each week, someone steps up and takes away the final combination.

Jets tryscorer Ben White can appreciate that analogy after his team's latest 28-20 loss to Souths Magpies at the North Ipswich Reserve.

After providing an early four-pointer out wide, White again watched some well constructed Jets attack unravel while conceding points at crucial stages.

But unlike previous games where the Jets gave up 40 plus points, the home side was in the latest clash until the final few minutes.

The Jets turned on some electrifying attack and never gave up trying to secure their second win of the Intrust Super Cup season.

But ultimately, they fell short again - this time against a team including captain Karmichael Hunt and Broncos man on the outer Anthony Milford.

Former NRL player Karmichael Hunt leads Souths on to the North Ipswich Reserve to tackle the Ipswich Jets. Picture: Cameron Stallard/QRL

"We're building slowly,'' White said.

"We always knew it was going to be like that this year.

"Each week, the boys are putting in 100 per cent and we're getting better and better each week which is showing. So it's a positive sign.''

Ipswich Jets centre Ben White. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The Jets' best chance to take control of the match came when they levelled the scores at 16-16 through a Tyler Coburn try in the second half.

Playing at centre, White felt his team was on target.

"We always feel confident when we go out on the field,'' the former Toowoomba footballer said.

"I thought we could go through with it tonight and that's probably why it's a little bit disappointing there.''

With Hunt and Milford to contend with in the Souths side, the Jets had to step up on Saturday night.

"They had a quality side there too as well so the boys can hold their heads up high,'' White said after scoring his second try this season.

Ipswich Jets forward Seb Pandia tackles a Souths player in the Intrust Super Cup match at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Cameron Stallard

White enjoyed heading home to Toowoomba the previous week to catch up with family and friends after the Jets game against competition leaders Wynnum Manly.

"It was a long time coming,'' he said.

As they had all season, the Jet finished strongly against Wynnum Manly and threatened a late revival against Souths.

"The boys are putting that second half together. It's just that first half that let us down a little bit,'' he said.

"As soon as we can put two halves together, we'll go a long way.''

'Lot to like' about effort in Toowoomba

White has no issues with the Jets' sideways approach having been at the club for eight years.

"The style is all right for me. It's just a couple of new boys I suppose that is a bit daunting sometimes with how we play,'' White said.

"Patience is just the key. Sometimes you can get a little hot-headed and things can go a bit south when you do that.

"If we just keep a level head, we'll go a long way and we will string some wins together.''

White also enjoys playing with his younger brother Todd, who is new to the Jets top side this year.

"He's been here for two-three years now training but he poked his nose in the squad this year,'' said Ben, who is four years older.

"This year is the first year that I can play some footy with him so it's been great.

"It is a family club and that's why everyone loves it.''

After White crossed in the fifth minute, centre partner Keenan Yorston reduced the deficit to 14-10 in the round 9 match.

But as they have done repeatedly this season, the Jets gave away points on the stroke of halftime.

A penalty goal gave Souths a handy 16-10 halftime edge.

In the second half, Coburn and Kierran Moseley added tries to ensure the Jets gave themselves every chance of victory.

But despite regaining the ball from short kick-offs and attacking with vigour, the Jets head to Cairns next weekend needing to keep working on their proverbial jigsaw, to end another run of losses.

STATE OF PLAY

SOUTHS LOGAN MAGPIES 28 (Ezra Mam, Isaiah Tass, Creedence Toia, Ethan Quai-Ward, Tesi Niu tries; Isaiah Tass 4 goals) def IPSWICH JETS 20 (Ben White, Keenan Yorston, Tyler Coburn, Kierran Moseley tries; Josh Cleeland 2 goals) at North Ipswich Reserve.

TOWNSVILLE BLACKHAWKS 38 (Luke Geary 3, Jaelen Feeney, Nathan Barrett, Moses Meninga, Michael Carroll tries; Shaun Nona 5 goals) def PNG HUNTERS 28 (Kevin Appo 2, Jokadi Bire 2, Brandon Nima, Ben Kelly tries; Ase Boas 2 goals) at Bycroft Oval.

NORTHS DEVILS 40 (Jonathon Reuben 2, Leivaha Pulu, Brendan Piakura, Piki Rogers, Jack Ahearn, Jordan Riki tries; Jack Miers 6 goals) def TWEED SEAGULLS 12 (Talor Walters 2, Lee Turner tries) at Piggabeen Sports Complex.

WYNNUM MANLY SEAGULLS 40 (Jayden Berrell 3, Delouise Hoeter, Tom Farr, Luke Bateman, Max Elliott tries; Jack Campagnolo 6 goals) def MACKAY CUTTERS 16 (Sean Mullany, Ross Bella, Jake Riley tries; Ata Hingano, Jack Quinn goals) at BMD Kougari Oval.

BURLEIGH BEARS 38 (Curtis Dansey-Smaller 2, Josh Rogers 2, Shallin Fuller, Kurtis Rowe, Luke Page tries; Josh Rogers 5 goals) def CQ CAPRAS 6 (Jake Maizen try; Trey Browne goal) at Pizzey Park.

REDCLIFFE DOLPHINS 34 (Rocco Berry 2, Edward Kosi 2, Viliami Vailea, Preston Riki tries; Sean O'Sullivan 5 goals) def SUNSHINE COAST FALCONS 24 (Paul Ulberg, Tom Rafter, Tom Geraghty, Luke Polselli tries; Todd Murphy 4 goals) at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

NORTHERN PRIDE 24 (Bernard Lewis 2, Ewan Moore, Jayden Hodges, Terrence Casey-Douglas tries; Tom Steadman 2 goals) def BRISBANE TIGERS 16 (Mitch Frei, Solomona Faataape, Zac Taibi tries; Michael Purcell 2 goals) at Barlow Park.