Jets hit road again: See what roommates had to say

Ipswich Jets hooker Kierran Mosley tries to stop Pride frontrower Nick Lui Toso in last weekend’s Intrust Super Cup match in Cairns. Picture: Brett Pascoe

Jets Buzz

Michael Nunn

THE Ipswich Jets will travel to Central Queensland and have a “beef’’ with the Capras in round 11 of the Intrust Super Cup.

The Jets take a good record against Central Queensland to Browne Park.

Overall, the Jets are leading the Central Queensland boys 31 to 13 with one draw. The Jets have won 10 of the past 12 against our Central Queensland brothers.

The Capras haven’t beaten the Jets since a 28-18 win at Browne Park in 2018. It was a crazy game with Central Queensland getting off to a flyer and up 10-0 at half time but then the Jets put on 18 points and then the Capras came back again to win.

The Jets have already played the Capras this season and had a great win in round five 40-24.

Ipswich were ordering a drink at the Heart Break Hotel in Cairns on Saturday night when the Pride got the two points with a Shawn Bowen try and Tom Steadman goal after the siren condemning the Jets to another loss in 2021.

Similar to the week before against the Magpies, the Jets dominated every part of the game except that pesky scoreboard that read Pride 24-22.

Pride player Rod Griffin takes a hit-up in last weekend’s Intrust Super Cup match against the Ipswich Jets in Cairns. Picture: Brett Pascoe

Todd White was exceptional for the Jets and continues to find a home in the forwards with his mobile nature causing problems for defence.

White ran for 158 metres in the front row and made 33 tackles. He’s been a revelation in the number 10 jumper while Nat Neal has been injured.

“I really like the front row, but I am 100% sure it will be Nat’s again as soon as he is fit,” White said.

“I think we were all over the Pride for probably all but the first 10 minutes in the second half.

“It makes it so frustrating and it really hurt, really stung that we’d get beaten like that on the siren.

“The Capras will be good mentally for us to keep doing our job and be prepared to keep going even if we aren’t getting the result.

“We are preparing to our do our job and get the win and then we think we can win four or five in a row.”

The Capras are coming off a 46-16 loss to the Blackhawks.

Central Queensland were starved of the ball and there was nothing for them to eat at the table. With 42% of the ball you’re making your life hard.

That led to Townsville making 10 line breaks and the Capras missing 46 tackles.

The Jets win the battle in attack with 212 points over the Capras 160 but the Capras are winning the defensive stoush with 330 points compared to the Jets’ 350.

The Capras are on one point from a draw in round one and will be as keen as the Jets to record a win this week.

The Jets had two debutants in Cairns with Nicholas Flocas and Gerome Burns coming off the bench.

Flocas got 11 minutes and made an impactful run with 11 metres but was called on to make nine tackle in that time.

“It was fast, I was prepared for it but until you get out there and experience it’s hard for anyone to explain to you what it will be like,’’ Flocas said.

“Blake Lenehan was great during the week and Todd White as well, they were both helpful and gave lots of good advice.

“I only got a short amount of time but it was great to play Intrust Super Cup.’’

Burns played 35 games for the Broncos in the Under 20s and has lined up for Souths in the Intrust Super Cup playing 11 games in 2019.

Burns played 38 minutes off the bench. He made 10 hit ups and 85 metres and two tackles.

Players to watch

THE Capras tackling machine is Lachlan Hubner. The lock has made a competition high 420 tackles in 10 games and will be top the Jets list to get around on Saturday night.

Hubner made 57 tackles when the Jets and Capras clashed earlier this year.

“The Jets are similar to us they are desperate for a win,’’ he said.

“My defence is my greatest strength I think. I am trying to improve my attack to go with the tackling.

“I think that the Jets forwards that be a problem are people like Neale who caused havoc when we played you last time.

“I am not sure if he will be back but I will be trying to tackle him if he plays.”

Jets second row Zac Hetherington is preparing for a game against his “home side’’.

Hetherington has been getting through plenty of work and against the Pride was terrific again with 14 tackles.

“Yeah Rockhampton is where I played all my junior footy and dad coached the Capras so I have always spent plenty of time there,” Hetherington said.

“Keiron Lander and Dane Phillips just give me all the confidence in the world, they have taught me so much.

“Phillips has been great for me just teaching me how to run and how to play with your head up so you can use your footwork.

“Saturday night will be a big test for us Capras will be as keen as us to get a win.’’

Key to good roommates

THE Jets have two road trips in a row with Cairns last week and Rockhampton this week to play the Capras.

With away trips comes roomies.

The key to a good roomie is someone that is somewhat similar to you.

I always liked to room with Matt Parcell. He was conservative like me, we’d go have dinner and a beer and go back to the hotel.

Parcell was the ultimate professional and I was the cranky tired dad teacher so we matched up well.

The job of organising roomies falls to the Intrust Super Cup manager Wade Glass.

“I try and do the roommates around similar people, whether that is personality or culturally, it’s important to match up the players well so they can prepare in an environment that they feel comfortable,” Glass said.

“So, you’d be with Chris Ash on a trip so you can talk about sun screen.”

I went inside some rooms to see what was happening in camp.

Josh Cleeland and Ben White.

“We really didn’t spend any time in the room so it’s hard to say what is Ben’s best and worst habits,’’ Cleeland said.

Rhys Jacks and Keenan Yorston.

“Keenan Yorston is my roommate he’s got plenty of stories, don’t know how true they all are. His worst is he’s tough to wake up. The big fella can sleep,’’ Jacks said.

Blake Lenehan and Tyler Coburn.

“I am rooming with Tyler Coburn and the worst thing is his dance moves,’’ Lenehan said.

Ratu Jope Rotavisoro and Rich Pandia.

“It was a good experience. It was my first trip away,’’ Ratu said.

“Really did enjoy the trip and unlucky that we didn’t get the two points. The best thing about Rich is that he’s a local in Cairns and very experienced. The worst thing is that I have to pack his bag in the morning because Richard slept in.’’

Cooper’s stat

TYSON Lofipo will play game 204 in the Intrust Super Cup against Central Queensland, placing him equal with Cameron Durnford and equal 14th for most games in the Intrust Super Cup.