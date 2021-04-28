Jets going forward at last: Captain leads the way

JETS BUZZ

THE Ipswich Jets conquered their first win of the season in fine style against the CQ Capras.

The Jets held the ball for huge amounts of time and the Capras chased the Jets all over the field trying to stop the momentum.

Ipswich had the ball for 31 minutes compared to the Capras' 16.

The Jets completed their sets and Josh Cleeland's kicking game was a thing of beauty as he turned the Capras around and got the Jets five repeat sets.

The Jets made a staggering 2066 metres of ground in the round of Intrust Super Cup games.

Souths won by 50 and only made 1635 metres.

The Jets average this year is 1465 metres per game.

Nine Jets made over 100 metres and Nat Neale and Rich Pandia made over 200m.

That was an incredible effort with the ball.

On the other side of the ball, the Jets only had 25 missed tackles.

At the heart of this great win was captain Nat Neale who was excellent again for the Jets with 220m. He played 55 minutes.

"We stuck to the plan, it's that simple," Neale said.

"In the previous four weeks we would stick to the plan for 20 minutes here and 10 minutes there.

"That is what our football is supposed to look like since round one.

"We used our forward momentum before we went to shifts.

"Then we are able to be up field in a position to attack."

There is no Intrust Super Cup matches this weekend.

"I think for some guys if you have a niggle it might be a positive but because we just won and played well I would prefer to play again this week and keep building,'' Neale said.

The Jets will play Tweed Seagulls at home the following weekend.

Fearless winger provided great memories

IF in the future someone asks what sort of player was Peter Gubb was, just show them the first hit-up of the 2012 grand final.

Redcliffe kick off to Wynnum and the Seagulls look to Gubb to bring the ball back into the teeth of the Dolphins and bring it back he did.

The fearless winger smashes his body into three Redcliffe players and makes ground. Then later in the game after 55 minutes, Wynnum go ahead 14-6 after Gubb grabs a loose kick and dives over in the corner.

Gubby has a massive smile on his face that even commentator Ben Ikin comments on.

Former Ipswich Jets strongman Peter Gubb.

Intrust Super Cup stalwart Gubb has decided to ride off into the sunset. The tough winger played 166 games, 150 for Wynnum and 16 for the Jets. He scored 58 tries in his career.

"I had so many great moments and memories," Gubb said.

"The grand final in 2012 was a highlight. To win a premiership at Lang Park was special and with great mates like Jake Granville and Ben Shea.

"Then the 2018 BRL Grand Final, we beat Redcliffe at Bishop Park 28-20 and again that was with some great mates.

"The first time the Jets beat the Hunters in PNG was a great win in 2019.

"They are probably my top ones but little things stand out like my first try in Intrust Super Cup.

"I was working at the Wynnum Leagues Club in 2013 and Graham Murray came past and I got him a water.

"He asked if I'd like to play for the Broncos on Saturday and I had no idea what he was talking about at the time.

"But he explained that they needed outside backs for the trial against the Cowboys in Mount Isa and I could get a run.

"I got to train with the Broncos the next day and go to Mount Isa and play in an NRL trial it was great.

"Great memories and life long mates that's what I get out of football."

Dominant Colts without reward

THE Jets Colts have suffered their third loss of the year to the Capras, going down 28-20.

The Jets dominated so many parts of the game but failed to win the scoreboard.

With 52% of the ball and 42 tackle breaks, the Jets would have hoped for their first win of the season.

Kaylis Barrott was tremendous for the Jets with 175 metres. Lochlan Turnbull topped the tackle count with 34 tackles.

Jets coach Chris Ash thinks a win is not too far away.

"We are still learning to play the whole game," Ash said.

"Little things need to be improved. We are in games for 65-70 but then a few simple errors.

"The effort is there and the commitment. It's just a few little simple things.

"I think once we get a win we will be right.

"We are a very young team and playing in a Under 21 competition so we still have a bit of learning to do."

Cooper's stat

THE Jets average set distance against the Capras was over half the field at 55 metres.