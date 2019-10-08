Jets focus on fun, family and fans at junior clinic

Young rugby league players had plenty of fun and learnt new skills at the recent Junior Jets Holiday Clinic at North Ipswich Reserve.

Young rugby league players had plenty of fun and learnt new skills at the recent Junior Jets Holiday Clinic at North Ipswich Reserve. Rob Williams

IT'S not only helping kids have fun and improve their footy that Jets development manager Steve Brown enjoys at junior clinics.

It's a chance to attract some potential new Ipswich Jets fans.

Brown was pleased with the turnout at last weekend's Junior Jets Holiday Clinic at the North Ipswich Reserve where 40 kids participated.

The 5-10 year olds mainly had fun with the football.

The 11-14 year olds received more skill-based activities.

Young rugby league players take part in the Junior Jets Holiday Clinic. Rob Williams

Brown hopes to hold more junior clinics in the future to encourage young players and show them the Jets culture.

"It's promoting rugby league and hopefully turning them into Jets fans as well,'' he said.

The young players and coaches at the Junior Jets Holiday Clinic. Rob Williams

The Jets are also preparing to host their inaugural Masters Gala competition at the North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday with 10 teams, including three local over-35 sides.

Games are scheduled to start at 10am.