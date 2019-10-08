Jets focus on fun, family and fans at junior clinic
IT'S not only helping kids have fun and improve their footy that Jets development manager Steve Brown enjoys at junior clinics.
It's a chance to attract some potential new Ipswich Jets fans.
Brown was pleased with the turnout at last weekend's Junior Jets Holiday Clinic at the North Ipswich Reserve where 40 kids participated.
The 5-10 year olds mainly had fun with the football.
The 11-14 year olds received more skill-based activities.
Brown hopes to hold more junior clinics in the future to encourage young players and show them the Jets culture.
"It's promoting rugby league and hopefully turning them into Jets fans as well,'' he said.
Look out for more photos from the junior clinic in Wednesday's QT.
The Jets are also preparing to host their inaugural Masters Gala competition at the North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday with 10 teams, including three local over-35 sides.
Games are scheduled to start at 10am.