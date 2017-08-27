Jets finish year with sizzling win over CQ

BIG FINISH: Nat Neale (left) and Micheal Purcell finished the year like they started it for the Jets, with a bang.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Young guns on the rise and an experienced hardhead ready for the NRL again all starred as the Ipswich Jets finished their Intrust Super Cup season on a high against the Capras in Gatton.

Five-eighth Julian Christian, playing just his second Intrust Super Cup game, scored three tries while former Rabbitohs star Nat Neale notched a double at prop in the 44-4 win. Winger Michael Purcell crossed the white stripe to continue his try scoring season and Jayden Connors landed six goals in another impressive display.

Co-coach Shane Walker said Christian's performance was eye catching.

"Julian was exceptional and is lightning fast,” Walker said.

"One time there he got the ball, basically standing still, took on the centre and winger and went around both of them and outsprinted the chase. Another time he went straight through, stood up the fullback, went around him and evaded the winger's chase.”

Neale is ready to play NRL again and scored early and late on to showcase the fact that he never slackens off.

"Nat is an absolute warrior,” Walker said.

"His first minute is the same as his last...and that is flat out. I know a couple of NRL coaches that would be keen to take him. Michael Purcell has capped an outstanding year and it is so pleasing to see. Some people think someone undersized or small in stature will be not be up to it, but Michael has once again proven all the doubters wrong.”

Purcell has similarities to Melbourne's Josh Addo-Carr and Walker said he "just needed an opportunity” to prove he could go to the next level.

The Jets were keen to finish on a high in Gatton and they delivered.

"It was really good to score some long range tries and there was a lot of ball movement,” Walker said.

"We are mindful that people spend their hard earned to watch the footy and apart from a good contest they want to be entertained. There was a good crowd on hand and our shed was full of young junior players from Gatton, and that was good to see.”