Jets finals hopes crushed by Mackay Cutters

BATTLE: Jets centre Marion Seve is rounded up in the 30-20 loss to Mackay.

THE FINALS hopes of the Ipswich Jets are officially over after a disappointing 30-20 loss to Mackay Cutters at North Ipswich Reserve.

Playing in front of a sizeable crowd on Old Boys day - attended by Allan Langer, Kerrod Walters and former coach Trevor Gillmeister - Ipswich made far too many mistakes.

The recent season ending injuries to Wes Conlon, Sam Martin, Nemani Valekapa and Luke Capewell didn't help, but the Jets put in an Intrust Super Cup performance that captain Dane Phillips said was not up to scratch.

Co-coach Shane Walker described the performance as "disappointing and clunky”, a view reinforced by captain Phillips.

"It was not a Jets performance that one. We were poor,” he said.

"When our season is on the line we have got to do better than that.”

Phillips said the five losses in a row from round two to round six came back to bite the Jets.

"We started hitting form late, like we did last year, but now it is back to the drawing board next year,” he said.

"We have blooded some new players and I think we can come back bigger and better next year.

"The desire is definitely there and we have some talented blokes but we have to be a bit smarter and not make so many mistakes.”

Ipswich led 8-0 after scoring the opening try to centre Marion Seve before the Cutters scored the next 18 points either side of half-time.

Then winger Michael Purcell beat half the Cutters side to score a try only he could, while debutant Julian Christian showed great evasive skills to get Ipswich to a 20-18 lead.

But the Cutters finished the stronger and in doing so finished the Jets season.

Jets CEO Steve Johnson said 18-year-old Christian, a state representative, was a bright prospect.

"Julian was with Townsville in the Cyril Connell/Mal Meninga programs and the Broncos brought him down,” Johnson said.

"He turned up at our pre-season training in November wanting to be a Jet.

"Keiron Lander has him working in Deadly Choices and is his work mentor so we went to the Broncos and approached them about him coming to us, and they agreed.

"So when he wasn't playing NYC for them he was training and playing with the Jets.

"Ben and Shane (Walker) earmarked him from the pre-season as a player who could debut in first grade and we knew he could handle it.

"Julian has been outstanding with the Colts the last month and he fitted in to first grade beautifully.”