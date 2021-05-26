Jets display self-belief facing key stage of season

USQ Jets co-captain Stephanie O'Brien has been anchoring her team’s success heading into a crucial stage of the 2021 Sapphire Series.

USQ Jets co-captain Stephanie O'Brien has been anchoring her team’s success heading into a crucial stage of the 2021 Sapphire Series.

AS the USQ Ipswich Jets prepare to face the Tigers on Sunday, all the signs are positive.

Last year's Sapphire Series minor premiers are hoping to complete the first half of the netball season with a sixth win from seven encounters.

With last weekend's 58-42 victory over the Wildcats, the Jets consolidated second spot (83 points) behind unbeaten leaders Cougars (103). QUT are third on 72 points.

"I'm really happy with where we are sitting at the moment,'' head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser said.

"Last week's game didn't start off as well as we would have liked - we didn't get out of the blocks quick enough.

"But certainly we've showed the depth that we've got in the team by coming home really strong, which is what we've been doing over the last couple of weeks.''

Jeanes-Fraser said that was terrific to watch.

"We have been working really hard on finishing,'' she said.

"Physically, we are very strong and mentally, we seem to be able to really push through those moments. Instead of getting a little panicked, we are really very composed and have that self-belief that are we going to get over the line.''

After Sunday afternoon's clash with the Tigers, the Jets would have played every team once.

The competition-leading Cougars are the only side so far to beat the Jets.

Jeanes-Fraser has been pleased to see Charlie Bell and newcomer Beryl Friday achieving 83 per cent accuracy with their shots.

Bell has scored 162 goals from 195 attempts with Friday making 45 of her 54 shots.

"I'd like that to be a little bit higher but we've got very much a set goal,'' she said.

"The girls have got goals for each game and they're pretty much where they need to be.

"I'd like to continue to move forward. We're constantly trying to raise that bar.''

USQ Ipswich Jets head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser. Picture: Jets Media

The head coach also praised the work being done in defence, especially from another 2021 season newcomer Abigail Houston.

"She has come on in our goal keeping role. She's played exceptionally well,'' Jeanes-Fraser said.

Co-captain Stephanie O'Brien is leading the way.

"Steph is having a wonderful season,'' Jeanes-Fraser said of her regular wing attack/centre.

"She did a really good job anchoring the team the other day.''

As she does before every game, Jeanes-Fraser is working on a game plan to tame the Tigers.

"It's being mindful of what their strengths are and how we need to then try and shut that down,'' she said.

Hart Sapphire Series logo

Sunday morning's match is also important for the Jets Rubies who suffered their second loss of their season in a nailbiting 53-52 battle with Wildcats last weekend.

The Rubies came from well behind to force the thrilling finish.

"That was one that just got away unfortunately,'' Jeanes-Fraser said.

The Jets Rubies are in third spot behind Cougars and this weekend's opponents Tigers.

GAME DAY

Hart Sapphire Series Rd 6: USQ Jets def Wildcats 58-42.

Next match: Sunday (2pm) v Tigers at Nissan Arena.

Ruby Series Rd 6: Wildcats def Jets 53-52.

Next match: v Sunday (10am) v Tigers at Nissan Arena.