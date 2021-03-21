Jets debutants share in valuable footy lesson

An Ipswich Jets player takes on the Townsville Blackhawks defence during Saturday night’s Intrust Super Cup season-opener at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Jorja Brinums/QRL

An Ipswich Jets player takes on the Townsville Blackhawks defence during Saturday night’s Intrust Super Cup season-opener at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Jorja Brinums/QRL

IN a hotly anticipated match where the "p'' word cost Ipswich a shot at victory, it was the "d'' element that gained the most benefit.

Ipswich Jets debutants Jordan Carriera, Zac Hetherington and Todd White quickly learnt how important possession is, especially against powerhouse rugby league opponents like the Townsville Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks won bragging rights over the Jets on the annual defence force appreciation day, shooting down the home side 46-12 at the North Ipswich Reserve.

"With that much possession handed over to them, we can't beat anyone,'' head coach Keiron Lander said, reflecting on his team's Intrust Super Cup season-opening loss.

"Individual mistakes and holding the ball.''

Although Lander acknowledged the Blackhawks were a powerful unit, he knows his side received a massive early lesson.

"They are a strong team,'' he said. "They roll the sleeves up and will do the same thing all day.

"If we were able to hold the ball and build pressure then we give ourselves a chance. But possession is everything.''

The Jets never really got into the game trailing 22-6 at halftime. The Blackhawks were sharper in attack and almost unstoppable close to the tryline.

The visitors had a rock solid defence that repelled the Jets attempts to balance the scoreline.

"It definitely wasn't a lack of effort. The boys tried,'' Lander said.

"Every time we tried, we tried harder and the ball would go to ground.''

Action from the Intrust Super Cup 2021 season-opening match between the Ipswich Jets (blue strip) and Townsville Blackhawks at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Jorja Brinums/QRL

Handling the defeat with his trademark calm and measured approach, Lander was pleased to see Carriera, Hetherington and White experience the Intrust Super Cup intensity on Saturday night.

Carriera showed what he can do, delivering the Jets first half try with a beautiful dive in the corner after great lead-up work by five-eight Josh Cleeland.

"For Jordan, it was his first senior game of rugby league. He scored a try and had a couple of opportunities,'' the coach said.

"What I was most pleased about is Jordan's defence and he worked hard.

"It can be very lonely out in the centres - out on the edges - and he did a fantastic job.''

White came on midway through the first half.

"He's just a genuine hardworking person and it showed on the field.''

Forward Hetherington was heavily involved, making some darting runs across the field looking for a gap in the sturdy Blackhawks defence.

"And they (the debutants) will only get better,'' Lander said.

The Ipswich Jets try to create some dangerous attack in their Intrust Super Cup 2021 season-opening match against the Townsville Blackhawks at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Jorja Brinums/QRL

As senior players like captain Nat Neale and Tyson Lofipo spent several minutes on the exercise bike in the second half, Lander was eager to check on their early season progress.

"You just want to see how they feel mentally and how they pull up,'' Lander said.

Hooker Kierran Moseley scored the Jets second half try.

However, it was his opposing number Josh Chudleigh who did the damage for the Blackhawks with a hat-trick of four-pointers.

Blackhawks winger Daejarn Asi booted seven goals to ice a comfortable victory.

With some cobwebs blown out, the Jets can focus on their next Intrust Super Cup clash - against the PNG Hunters next weekend.

"I don't think we went through three consecutive sets,'' Lander said, noting one of the key areas to work on.

As he highlighted, it all comes down to possession.