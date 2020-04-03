Jets could make RLI simply the best ever

UNCERTAIN TIMES: Keiron Lander is doing his best to keep his squad together while they are apart due to coronavirus. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

RUGBY LEAGUE: The RLI A-Grade competition could be the toughest it has been in decades this season owing to the presence of the Ipswich Jets.

With the QRL calling off the Intrust Super Cup until next year but leaving the door ajar for community footy, RLI is clinging to faint hopes of seeing some action.

Should the local league proceed at a later date, there is every possibility it will be bolstered by 25-30 semi-professionals.

Ipswich Jets coach Keiron Lander said the club would absolutely consider allowing its stars to link with RLI clubs, so they could get some football under their belts during the state league hiatus.

“100 per cent,” he said.

“If it’s the only footy they are going to see and it allows us to play. It will only help them and strengthen the local comp.

“Some of them may even have an opportunity to play with some of their mates within their own communities, so there are definitely positives.”

In line with other sectors, the Intrust Super Cup’s cancellation has thrown the Ipswich club a curve ball and placed it under financial pressure.

Lander said like the rest of the community the Jets were facing uncertainty for which it was impossible to plan but were determined to remain agile and prepared for any situation that may develop.

“The government doesn’t know when this is going to end, so there is no point us trying to predict,” he said.

“So you have four or five plans and be ready to implement one. We have really good sponsors, a strong board, CEO and support team but what that is going to look like in six months I don’t know.

“We’ve been staying in touch and trying to keep players engaged. The main thing is they’re working, staying connected with their families and getting out and exercising.

“The challenge is to ensure they stay in shape, so if this does bounce back quickly we’re ready to go. A year can be a long time in football.”

