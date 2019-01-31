Jets confirm pre-season trial dates

The Jets will play the Sunshine Coast Falcons in a trial match on February 16.

THE CRICKET has been a massive disappointment this summer and I have eaten my fill of Zooper Doopers so I am ready for football season.

The Jets have two trials planned: against the Sunshine Coast Falcons on the February 16 and Easts Tigers on February 23.

I spoke to Shane Walker about expectations for the two trial games.

"The score and whether we win or lose the trial is not of any importance to us,” he said.

"We will try some new things and brush up on some old tried and tested methods. Hopefully everyone comes through unscathed with no injuries.”

Co-coach Ben Walker gave me the tip for who I should be watching and who will impress.

"Two players. Josh Cleeland - you forget how classy he is and what he can do on the field when you don't see him every week. It is great to have him back after three years away,” he said.

"The other one is Mitchell Carpenter, it's his third year now and it's a breakout year.”

Time to be bold . . . Seibold

THE BRISBANE Broncos will have a Jet in charge in 2019. I caught up with Anthony Seibold to find out how the new role was going and what he was most looking forward to about the season.

"It's great being back in Queensland. I am enjoying the new role and building relationships with the players,” Seibold said.

"I am committed long term to the Broncos.”

I had to ask: how long before he makes it to a Jets game?

"I'll get to Intrust Super Cup when I can and the schedule allows me. I enjoy watching it,” he said.

'Barra' backed by Walters

WHEN Kevvie Walters sat down to consider his staff for Queensland's Origin campaign in 2019 he decided to reward a former Jet for his hard work and Maroon love.

Former Jets trainer Matthew Barradeen has been given the Queensland head trainer role after serving his time at the Jets and now Melbourne Storm.

"It's a great honour and privilege to be involved with the Queensland team. I am very excited to be there,” Barradeen said.

"The Storm job has prepared me and I know what to expect. I met with the QRL over Christmas and it started to get a bit exciting that it was getting close.”

"Barra is another staff member who's been in our systems for several years learning his trade at the Jets and then at the Storm,” Walters added.

"We felt the time was right to introduce some new staff to the playing group and Matt fits the bill with his experience over the past few years with the Melbourne Storm. He is also very passionate about the Maroons.”

Gubb glides into Ipswich

FOR 150 games and 54 tries, Wynnum premiership winner Peter Gubb brought the ball back with venom into the defence and his hair flowing. Gubb has made the move from Wynnum to Ipswich. I caught up with the Jets' new winger to find out how he was finding the move.

"It's been terrific, everything is new and different,” he said. "After seven pre-seasons that are the same it's really exciting to be doing something different.”

Gubb reflected on the path that led him to the Jets.

"I came to some games last year just to watch Ben Shea and he was fit and having so much fun. I thought a change would help me too,” Gubb said.

"Ben is probably my best mate so being with him again has been great. We take turns driving to training.”

I asked how Gubb had found the training.

"Well no wrestling so that's great, and it's relaxed and all skills and fun,” he said.

"Shane Walker has been great to work with so far.”

Cooper's Stat of the Week

COOPER Smyly is the David Middleton of primary school. I taught Cooper and we would try to out-stat each other. My Jets stat of the week is named after Cooper.

Jets front rower with happy feet Tyson Lofipo will become the second Jet to play 200 games in 2019. Tyson is currently on 184 Intrust Super Cup games. Tyson also needs four points to bring up his century of points for the Jets.

Remember that Jet?

ANDREW Walters, Chris Ash and Brad Meyers. All my favourite Jets but more importantly, red-headed Jets. Brad Meyers played five games for the Jets stretching from 2007 to 2011 while he was at the Titans. Brad played 177 NRL games in total, four Tests and three Origins in a full career.

I caught up with Brad to find out how he found his five games at the Jets.

"I really enjoyed it, first with Kevvie and then the Walker brothers,” he said.

"The great thing about the Intrust Super Cup is it is just that bit slower than NRL so you can go back and work on a few things. I found it was great to simplify my game and just work on what I needed to do.

"I knew a few of the Ipswich guys so going back there was great to get your confidence right and get back to the NRL.”

Brad is now living on the Gold Coast as a foreman in the building industry, and is busy with work and family.

A cold beer with . . .

AT THE end of last year, the Ipswich Jets Supporter Group - Switch City Committee - was just taking shape. As the 2019 season gets underway, I checked in with Lincoln Ison to see how things were going for the SCC.

What is your role at the Switch City Committee?

I handle all our social media as well as its content, and I am the spokesperson for the SCC when we have meetings with the club to discuss ideas.

How are things going at the Switch City Committee for 2019?

We are excited for next season, as we have been working closely with the club during this current off-season. The launch of our membership program is something we are proud of and look forward to seeing many new faces join us to cheer on the Jets. All the while, we raise money for the Jets Junior League program for every new member that joins the SCC.

What is the SCC expecting from the Jets this season?

We certainly want to see more of that unique signature play style that the Jets have created. On top of that, we are confident to be in the top eight and setting ourselves up for a strong finals campaign.

No Wes Conlon in 2019, are you currently interviewing for a new favourite player?

Yeah Wes was certainly a favourite amongst the boys. Honestly, with how the Jets play week in week out it is too hard to single out a favourite. Looking through the highlight reels of the past season there incredible plays made by everyone on the team.

Can you see a Knights and Jets double in 2019?

I pray every day to the Rugby League Gods that this will happen. However, I am more than confident both my teams will be in strong position comes finals time to go all the way.