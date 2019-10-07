Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Jets netball team that advanced to the Ruby South Series grand final after beating QUT.
The Jets netball team that advanced to the Ruby South Series grand final after beating QUT.
Netball

Jets club unity showcased as Rubies off to grand final

David Lems
by
7th Oct 2019 1:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WINNING Jets Ruby South coach Camille Rieck highlighted the unity at the Ipswich club this season after her team's stunning preliminary final victory.

Although her talented young side advanced to this weekend's second tier Netball Queensland grand final, Rieck said her players had mixed feelings.

"We were absolutely delighted (to beat QUT Wildcats 43-37),'' Rieck said after last night's win at the Queensland State Netball Centre.

"So proud.

"(But) The girls were devastated for the Sapphire girls last night.

"They were all sitting behind them on the bench. That's just the unity we had.''

The third-placed Jets Sapphires lost 57-43 to the second-placed Wildcats in last night's encounter.

"They are just such a good group,'' Rieck said of the Jets players in both teams.

"They all get on and the Sapphires are perfect role models for our Rubies.''

 

The Jets Rubies netball team celebrate making the grand final.
The Jets Rubies netball team celebrate making the grand final.

The registered nurse praised her new and youthful side for a consistent season to earn a shot at Tigers in Sunday's Ruby South series grand final.

"They've done some good things,'' she said.

"We had a little bit of a halfway slump but they've worked hard as a unit and as a team.

"They just really stuck to the game play. They've always had their eye on the prize (a grand final).''

In Sunday afternoon's preliminary final, the Jets led by 12 before the Wildcats fought back.

"We managed to keep the ball moving, which was part of our game plan . . . to hold them off.''

Jets goal shooter Briony Payne top scored with 28 goals after coming on in the second quarter.

"Briony was outstanding for us. She impacted really well,'' Rieck said.

Look out for a grand final preview later in the week.

More Stories

camille rieck ipswich jets jets netball netball finals netball queensland competitions ruby south series sapphire series sporting unity
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Qld coach eager to help Jets build future success

    premium_icon Qld coach eager to help Jets build future success

    Netball THROUGH the disappointment of a preliminary final defeat, the Jets Sapphire Series netballers have been given a massive boost.

    • 7th Oct 2019 12:30 PM
    PREPARE TO LEAVE: Lefthand Branch fire threatens properties

    PREPARE TO LEAVE: Lefthand Branch fire threatens properties

    News Residents need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan

    • 7th Oct 2019 11:56 AM
    New outdoor learning area unveiled at Clarendon SS

    premium_icon New outdoor learning area unveiled at Clarendon SS

    News The area is a haven for creative play, fun and relaxation

    24 DRINK DRIVERS BUSTED: 'Sad' state of affairs for driver

    premium_icon 24 DRINK DRIVERS BUSTED: 'Sad' state of affairs for driver

    Crime An Ipswich magistrate told an errant drink driver it was 'sad'.