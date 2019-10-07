Jets club unity showcased as Rubies off to grand final

The Jets netball team that advanced to the Ruby South Series grand final after beating QUT.

WINNING Jets Ruby South coach Camille Rieck highlighted the unity at the Ipswich club this season after her team's stunning preliminary final victory.

Although her talented young side advanced to this weekend's second tier Netball Queensland grand final, Rieck said her players had mixed feelings.

"We were absolutely delighted (to beat QUT Wildcats 43-37),'' Rieck said after last night's win at the Queensland State Netball Centre.

"So proud.

"(But) The girls were devastated for the Sapphire girls last night.

"They were all sitting behind them on the bench. That's just the unity we had.''

The third-placed Jets Sapphires lost 57-43 to the second-placed Wildcats in last night's encounter.

"They are just such a good group,'' Rieck said of the Jets players in both teams.

"They all get on and the Sapphires are perfect role models for our Rubies.''

The Jets Rubies netball team celebrate making the grand final.

The registered nurse praised her new and youthful side for a consistent season to earn a shot at Tigers in Sunday's Ruby South series grand final.

"They've done some good things,'' she said.

"We had a little bit of a halfway slump but they've worked hard as a unit and as a team.

"They just really stuck to the game play. They've always had their eye on the prize (a grand final).''

In Sunday afternoon's preliminary final, the Jets led by 12 before the Wildcats fought back.

"We managed to keep the ball moving, which was part of our game plan . . . to hold them off.''

Jets goal shooter Briony Payne top scored with 28 goals after coming on in the second quarter.

"Briony was outstanding for us. She impacted really well,'' Rieck said.

Look out for a grand final preview later in the week.