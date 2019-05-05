Jets clicking into dangerous form

FRESH from being selected in the Queensland Residents line-up, Jets' skipper Nat Neale led his side to a convincing 26-12 victory on its mission to Woorabinda.

As always, the inspirational hard man was enormous as the Jets fought off a fast-finishing Central Queensland Capras, even picking up a crucial four-pointer.

Ipswich's halves Julian Christian and Josh Cleeland were also influential in setting up the much-needed 14-point win.

The pair are rapidly forming one of the most creative and damaging combinations in the competition, and Neale can not wait to see what they are capable of as the season progresses.

"Julian and Josh are starting to click,” Neale said. "They are getting us around the park really well.”

The Jets got away to a flyer, with in-form five-eighth Josh scoring after five minutes.

Points machine Marmin Barba banged over the conversion to give his team an early 6-0 lead.

Moments later, scintillating hooker Kierran Moseley injected himself into the game, crossing for the Jets' second.

The former Penrith Panther and Gold Coast Titan would prove invaluable to the cause. He also completed 25 tackles, the most of any Jet.

"Kierran is playing very well,” Neale said. "He is high in confidence.”

When the captain jagged a rare try 15 minutes into the contest, Ipswich held a commanding 16-0 lead and were showing no signs of relenting.

However, a relieving penalty for working on the ground allowed the Capras to march up the field and get themselves on the board after 30 minutes.

"When they got that try before half-time we were annoyed,” Neale said.

"We had gone away from our game plan.

"I think we were turning over easy ball and not building enough pressure at the right end of the field.”

After oranges, that trend continued as the Capras returned to the field with intent and were the first to register points following a glut of possession.

Ipswich responded eight minutes later with a try of their own before the Capras crossed again, taking the score to 20-14 and sending a scare through the Jets' camp.

"The momentum shifted,” Neale said. "They had a bit more ball.

"It looked like they were going to get their tails up but we held them out.”

A Barba penalty goal in the 54th minute restored the buffer to eight points, before Christian made his way to the line to take the score to 28-14.

The Capras would hit back in the 63rd minute but Ipswich was able to hang on and close out the match.

Neale said it was an absorbing encounter, with the Capras always in the grind and the Jets unable to take their foot off the opposition's throat until the final whistle.

He said it was also an enjoyable trip to the bush, with players taking part in a workshop with local children prior to the match.

"They were lovely country folk - very nice to talk to,” Neale said.

It was the Jets' fourth win of the season, allowing the talent-rich outfit to consolidate a position in the top eight.

Ipswich moves to eight points and remains in eighth place after nine rounds.

"It is starting to come together,” Neale said. "We'll be targeting the teams below us on the ladder and making sure we win those games to stay in the top eight.

"We can improve our game awareness and reduce the number of handling errors.

"If we can do that, we'll put tonnes more points on sides.”

Neale was the only Ipswich Jets player named in the latest Queensland Residents side.

State of play

Intrust Super Cup Rd 9: Ipswich Jets 28 (Josh Cleeland, Kierran Moseley, Nat Neale and Julian Christian tries; Marmin Barba 3 conversions; Marmin Barba 3 penalties) def Central Queensland Capras 18 (BJ Aufaga Toomaga, Maipele Morseu and Kainoa Gudgeon tries; BJ Aufaga Toomaga 2 conversions; BJ Aufaga Toomaga 1 penalty) at Woorabinda.