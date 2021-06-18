Jets captain reflects on heartbreak, hanging tough

Ipswich Jets playmaker Josh Cleeland backs his team to overcome its recent setbacks. Picture: Kevin Farmer

STAND-IN Ipswich Jets captain Josh Cleeland felt the agony of their latest road trip loss as much as anyone.

He scored the second try and booted four goals to carry his team to the brink of a confidence-boosting Intrust Super Cup victory in Cairns.

But just as the Jets were preparing to celebrate, Northern Pride's surge in the final 10 seconds lifted the home side to a stunning 24-22 win.

"It's heartbreaking. It sure is,'' Cleeland said.

"We had them on toast pretty much the whole game there.''

Cleeland conceded defensive errors and quick the balls hurt the Jets at the worst possible time.

Painful blow

The Jets have another road trip to Rockhampton this weekend, anxious to convert some recent narrow defeats into winning points.

"We've just got to stay focused,'' Cleeland said, trying to keep the team motivated.

"We are close enough now that we are scoring enough points.

"We are defending really. It was a pretty close game (against Pride) compared the last couple of games.

"I think we're pretty much there now. We have got to go up to Rocky and do a good job.''

That match against the Capras is on Saturday night at Browne Park.

"We just have to hang tough,'' he said.

"I think there's nine games left and we're coming home strong.''

Cleeland said having back-to-back road trips provided a different set of challenges.

"It's a big couple of days because you are flying, you play, you sleep, you come back,'' he said.

"You don't get any time to chill.''

But the positive is team bonding.

"The boys get to be together too,'' he said.

"Last year was cut short with Covid so it's the first time in a couple of years (having road trips) so it's been good.''

Rooming with in-form centre Ben White, Cleeland said the road trips built team spirit as players got to know each other better.

"You hear stories from everyone really. It's exciting,'' he said.

"Especially the guys who are debuting (like Gerome Burns and Nic Flocas), it's a big occasion and going away with the boys and the family can't be there.

"We are their family (for the weekend).''

Cleeland said Burns and Flocas added new energy to the team after some recent injury issues.

"It was good for us to see some fresh faces . . . because we are so close and someone else coming in just excites it a bit more,'' the captain said.

"They went really well too, very proud of them.''

Taking over from injured leader Nat Neale, Cleeland had only previously captained when he was younger.

"It's been awesome actually,'' the Jets playmaker said, accepting the added responsibility.

Cleeland is unsure when Neale when return from his facial injury.

"Hopefully not too long. We do need him back in the middle,'' Cleeland said.

"He's an awesome player, as tough as nails so the sooner the better for us.''

Fine example for Ipswich players

Cleeland, 29, is a wonderful example of how tenacious Ipswich born and bred footballers can rise through club ranks to higher level teams, all while remaining in their home city.

The former West End Bulldogs and Norths Tigers five-eighth has also displayed his determination, coming back from an ACL injury in his left knee that forced him out of the game for three years.

Cleeland had started in the Jets under 20s in 2009 before his major setback.

He returned in 2013 before sharing in the Jets historic State League and Interstate grand final double two years later.

Now his focus is helping the Jets continue a rebuilding process and make a concerted effort to sneak into this year's Intrust Super Cup finals.