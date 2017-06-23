Jets captain expected to miss vital match

Ipswich Jets skipper Dane Phillips tries to palm away his Sunshine Coast opponent during an earlier Queensland Cup match this season. Phillips is battling a knee injury.

THE Ipswich Jets will give reigning Queensland Cup premiers Burleigh plenty of respect with captain Dane Phillips unlikely to play.

Phillips, with a knee injury, is expected to miss Sunday's clash against the Bears at Pizzey Park.

Mika Beattie is on standby.

Despite the likely setback, Jets co-coach Ben Walker is confident his seventh-placed side can continue its run for the semi-finals after having last weekend off.

"Any time you get a break and give some blokes with niggling injuries a break is a good time,'' Walker said.

"Having that break now, we've got about five or six weeks to the semis so it's pretty good draw for us.

"It's one of those competitions that if you string three or four (wins) together you'll be right up in the top four.''

The Jets are one victory outside of sixth spot, currently held by the Townsville Blackhawks on 18.

The PNG Hunters are on top with 24 points, from the Sunshine Coast Falcons (23), Redcliffe Dolphins (22), Souths Logan (20) and Easts Tigers (19).

The Jets gained a boost beating Burleigh 18-12 in their first clash this year at the North Ipswich Reserve.

"We've struggled against them the last few years so it was good to beat them,'' Walker said. "It was good to get the win up here.''

However, with Ipswich-bred former NRL footballer and coach Jim Lenihan guiding the Bears, Burleigh have been strengthened in recent weeks with the return of some key premiership-winning players.

Winger Kurtis Rowe, halfback Jamal Fogarty and forward leader Paterika Vaivai are players the Jets will need to contain in their latest away game.

"They are a vastly improved team from the last time we played them,'' Walker said of the Bears, who are currently in 13th place on the state league ladder.

"Looking at them now, they are back to being probably the best team in the competition.''

Heading into Sunday's 1.40pm game, the Jets have a superior attacking record, having scored 324 points to the Bears' 206.

However, the Bears have been better in defence, conceding 318 points to Ipswich's 339.

Although Phillips would be a major loss, Walker backed the ever-reliable Chris Ash to take on more responsibility.

Ash will return at five-eight, after Brisbane Broncos NRL player Ben Hunt played during his previous game for the Jets.

"Chris is more than that now,'' Walker said when suggested he was a Mr Fixit in the Jets halves.

"He's worked really hard and he's found a role in the team.

"He's there every week now in the starting side. He's got his strengths and he plays to them and that suits our team.''

With last weekend off, a number of Jets players enjoyed the Ipswich Cup without having to train.

After watching Queensland's incredible midweek State of Origin victory, Walker hoped that inspired the Jets, who often display terrific fighting qualities when trailing.

"It's a pretty strong belief they show to overcome anything,'' Walker said of the Maroons.

Game day

Intrust Super Cup Sunday (1.40pm): Ipswich Jets v Burleigh Bears at Pizzey Park.

Ipswich Jets: 1. Wes Conlon, 2. Michael Purcell, 3. Marion Seve, 4. Nemani Valekapa, 5. Richard Pandia, 6. Chris Ash, 7. Dane Phillips (c)/14. Mika Beattie, 8. Mitch Carpenter, 9. Luke Capewell, 10. Nat Neale, 21. Jesse Roberts, 12. Seb Pandia, 22. Tyson Lofipo, 13. Ben White, 11. Sam Martin, 15. Lachlan Roe, 16. Huskie Teatau, 17. Josh Seage. Co-coaches: Ben Walker and Shane Walker.

Burleigh Bears: 1. Henare Wells, 2. Kurtis Rowe, 3. Sami Sauiluma ,4. Connor Broadhurst, 5. Troy Leo, 6. Dallas Wells, 7. Harrison Siejka, 8. Luke Page, 9. Christopher Law, 10. Matt White, 11. Jamie Dowling (c), 12. Dylan Kelly, 13. Sam Coster, 14. Lorenzo Ma'afu, 15. Hayden Schwass, 16. Darren Griffiths, 17. Jes Malcolm. Coach: Jim Lenihan.

Last time they played: Ipswich Jets 18 (Michael Purcell 2 tries; Wes Conlon 5 goals) def Burleigh Bears 12 (Henare Wells, Keanu Te Kiri tries; Keanu Te Kiri 2 goals) at North Ipswich Reserve.

Head-to-head: Burleigh 22, Ipswich 15, drawn 2.