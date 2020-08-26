Jets back on field to begin 2021 playing jigsaw

JETS BUZZ

Michael Nunn

THE Ipswich Jets are back but this is not a pre-season. It is just an end of season before pre-season.

Ipswich Jets coach Keiron Lander has the jigsaw box on the table, looking at the picture on the back piecing it together.

"It's just to get the players together for six to eight weeks at the time we would normally be finishing," Lander said.

"The idea is to get them back and moving, which will be good for their mental health, handle a football a bit, and just be around each other.

"We have all missed that a lot.

"We will go through for eight weeks and then break for six and come back November 23. It will be back and we hit the ground ready for 2021."

Lander was certain that the Jets would return after the break ready to go.

"We have a lot of professional players so I don't doubt that on November 23 they will walk in ready to go," he said.

"Our senior players are very good at making sure they stay ready over that break so I don't have any doubts we will be prepared.

"There are a lot of unknowns about what 2021 is going to look like but we will be preparing professionally and thoughtfully for what's ahead."

Valuable Teevan family links to Ipswich

IF your life had taken a bad turn and you found yourself standing before Magistrate Rod Teevan you might want to consider your approach from this point on.

Teevan charged into battle for Booval Swifts and Ipswich in the Ipswich Trades and Labour Cup teams and was in the Bulimba Cup squad so he was not going to be worried about a young hoodlum in his courtroom.

Teevan and his young wife Jill were out at Roma playing local football but would soon head to Ipswich.

Before Ipswich was calling, he would be throwing balls for a young Arthur Beetson in Roma.

"We lived in Roma, across the road from Arthur Beetson," Teevan remembered.

"I played six and he played in the centres. I always told him he would go into the forwards.

"Arthur wrote about it in his book."

Let the record show your honour Ian Heads' book Big Artie autobiography with Beetson from 2004 and there it is on page 34.

Arthur Beetson and John Lang

Another man in the backline during my days at Roma was Rod "Turkey' Teevan.

Father of Craig who would go on to play for Queensland and have a good career in the Sydney based competition. Rod built along the same lines as myself went on to become a magistrate.

I remember him saying to me one season: "You know you'll finish up in the front row."

I just laughed to play in the front row then was considered the pits.

"I played for Cities and Wattles in Roma and then got moved to Ipswich courthouse in 1966," Teevan remembered.

"They gave me the choice of Booval Swifts or Brothers and I went Swifts.

"I had a young wife and child on the way so living in Ipswich was great for us, we enjoyed it very much.

"We lived on Suicide Bend."

Des Morris. Picture: Jono Searle.

It would be in Ipswich that Teevan would come across Swifts, Easts Tigers and Queensland champion Des Morris.

"Des Morris was at Swifts and he was a tremendous player so skilful and tough and he was only young when I saw him."

"Swifts had so many good players and Ipswich did too, Chicka Stevens and Bruce Coles were two of my favourites.

Ipswich left its mark on Teevan long before he lived there.

"I remember Gary Parcell brought his Brothers team out to play us in Roma in a trial so I got to play against Parcell.

"They don't come too much tougher than him, Noel Kelly and Dud Beattie were terrific Ipswich players.

The Teevan family would need to move to the Gympie Court House not too long after the stay in Ipswich but it would not be the end of the Teevan association with the famous Ipswich league city.

Rod's son Craig Teevan finished playing at the Gold Coast in 1998 and played one season for the Jets in 1999.

He then moved into the role of CEO for the Jets where he stayed until 2005.

"Dad would have been a crafty intelligent player but not an abundance of speed," Craig reflected.

Now in 2020 grandson Jacob Teevan is plying his trade in the halves for the Jets and has played six Intrust Super games since his debut in 2019.

"Granddad would have been a real robust, tough, smart footy player. He would have been a great teammate and everyone would have loved playing with him.''

Rod Teevan reflected on his family history with Ipswich Rugby League.

"I am very proud of our link to Ipswich, to have three generations play for Ipswich is something I am very proud of.

"It's a special league city."

Ribot cast in the hot seat

THE role of a CEO is a topical one in rugby league now as the Broncos have just put the help wanted sign in the window.

Young men and women will be getting their CV ready and sending them to Red Hill.

A new CEO will be sitting in the big leather chair at Red Hill by the end of the year.

There is more pressure on the CEO than in any other time in rugby league. They are responsible for bigger budgets, expenditure, and managing more staff, expectations and the media focus is greater than ever before.

When the BRL clubs voted 8-0 and the QRL followed it up 6-4 to allow the Broncos into the NSWRL on April 14, 1987 they needed a CEO.

The Broncos began and ended their search at a basketball lunch.

Steve Williams, one of the Broncos owners, found his man at a Bullets lunch at the Crest.

Former international John Ribot was about to dive into the world of being a CEO even if he did not know it yet.

"I didn't always want to be a CEO, it came along and I was thinking of commercial business opportunities but the Broncos was a chance to put something back into the game," Ribot said.

John Ribot.

The former Valleys, Dolphins, Wests Panther, Wests Magpie, Manly and Newtown, Origin and Test flyer would soon have CEO written on his door after a quick transition from playing to administration.

"It's such a complex role now. It covers so many areas of business and football.

"When the Broncos started, on the football side I was a selector along with three others and we shared our thoughts about the team, however Wayne Bennett was responsible for selecting his team which I believe is the way it should be.

"On the commercial side we had a very formal structure in place at the Broncos, which comprised of the four owners including myself as CEO and Barry Maranta was appointed as the inaugural chairman.

"We had financial KPIs to meet the commercial aspect and football club goals.

"I knew we had to make finals within three years and a Grand Final within five or I was out the door.

"I learnt an incredible amount from the four owners who were all very successful businessmen running successful companies who understood football and obviously knew the business and commercial side in running a football club."

Ribot was confident in what was needed to be a successful club.

"You need quality staff around you to ensure you achieve all your goals,'' he said.

"You can't possibly be all over everything that is involved in the game now, without having good people around you from top to bottom.

"It's exciting to see what opportunities it brings to athletes aspiring to be not only the best on the field but off the field.

"Being involved with a football club is one of the most exciting careers, however things can change quickly, but as CEO you need to analyse the performance of the club during difficult times to place it in a better position going forward.''

Would John Ribot-de-Bresac first CEO of the Broncos and Storm ever consider throwing his CV back into the mix.

"Not a chance. I had my time establishing two football clubs and as CEO I felt privileged to represent all the members and supporters of each club and hopefully left a legacy for others to continue,'' he said.

"I would say to anyone that applies to be sure about what is expected and what your role involves to be given every opportunity to be successful."

Cooper's stat

JOHN Ribot FOG number 23: Played eight games, four wins, three tries, 10 points, one line break assist, 1014 run metres, 180 possessions, 10 line breaks, 123 runs, 47 tackle busts, 60 tackles.