Airline in administration and flights suspended

JetGo had flown services from Townsville to the Gold Coast via Rockhampton.

JETGO Australia, which operates out of Townsville Airport has put itself into voluntary administration, the airline revealed today.

"JetGo Australia Holdings Pty Ltd has entered into voluntary administration on Friday 1st June 2018. administrators have been appointed," a spokesman said.

"JetGo will continue limited Charter Operations, however, all Regular Passenger Transport scheduled services are currently suspended."

A notice of application for winding up order was published by the company on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission website.

A hearing will be held in the New South Wales Supreme court on June 18 from 9am.

"An application for the winding up of Jetgo Australia Holdings Pty Ltd was commenced by the plaintiff Dubbo Regional Council on May 15," the notice stated.

The Illawarra Mercury reported the embattled flight operator cancelled flights across the country on Friday.

Essendon Fields airport chief executive officer Chris Cowan reportedly expressed concern over news of financial troubles within JetGo.

JetGo's managing director Paul Bredereck told Fairfax JetGo had appointed an administrator.

"The administrator is now assessing the viability and future operations of the business," he said.

"During the period of administration the company has suspended regular public transport services. This includes flights from Illawarra Regional Airport.

"We hope this is a temporary measure.

The company announced on April 5 it had started direct flights between Karratha and Brisbane.

The Townsville Airport has been contacted for comment.