Jet ski accident dad faces more charges

A DAD jailed for two-and-a-half years for causing the death of his son in a jet ski tragedy has gone before Ipswich Magistrates Court on remaining charges.

Shane Michael Parkes, 36, was sentenced last month for the dangerous operation of a jet ski causing the death of his nine-year-old son at Lake Moondarra, near Mount Isa in 2016.

Appearing from jail via video-link, the heavily bearded Parkes pleaded guilty to three remaining offences; driving a vessel when marijuana was in his system on November 19, 2016; operating a jet ski when he did not hold the appropriate licence; and operating a ship when it was not registered.

Two of the charges were under the Marine Safety Act.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said a blood sample taken after the accident showed Parkes to have THC - the active constituent of marijuana - in his system.

He said Parkes was convicted in the District Court at Mount Isa on February 22 and jailed for the most serious offence of causing the death of his son Tobi Parkes.

Tobi was struck by the jet ski and drowned, with the Crown case being that Parkes was doing donuts and figure eights in the water at the time.

The charges now before the court had not been dealt with at the time but arose from the same incident.

Sgt Caldwell said checks revealed the registration of the jet ski expired on January 26, 2012. Although Parkes held a marine licence he did not hold a licence for personal water craft.

Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley said the fact that Parkes was unlicensed and had marijuana in his system was before the court at the time of sentencing.

Magistrate David Shepherd queried whether the Crown at the time of sentence suggested there was any causal link.

Ms Oxley said the Crown endeavoured to do so but "ultimately did not pursue”.

At the District Court sentence the smoking of marijuana by Parkes on the night before the accident was ruled out as an aggravating element.

Mr Shepherd said given the District Court sentence he would convict Parkes only on the offences, and disqualify him from holding a licence for three months.