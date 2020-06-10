Jet shares Call of Duty without any footy to play

JETS BUZZ

BLAKE Lenehan has felt the Call of Duty and detailed his week.

Lenehan is the Jets 2019 rookie of the year. It came time to see just what the rookie was up to in 2020 without football.

Monday: Wake up for work and I'm in a world of pain. Hit me hard from the half marathon I ran over the weekend. Had a slow day at work putting glands into a switch room and finished it off with a night of Warzone.

Tuesday: Body is still sore and another slow day at work. We found our dog Dusty's brother was up for adoption so we took her over for a puppy date to see how they'd get along. Get home from the play date, cook up some Hello Fresh and end the night with some Call of Duty.

Wednesday: Up early for work. The boys from work decide that we're going to go to the driving range after work and grab a burger from Just Poppy's. No Call of Duty tonight sadly.

Thursday: Slow day at work around the depot doing a few odd jobs. A bit of shopping after work followed by Call of Duty.

Ipswich Jets player Blake Lenehan. Picture: Rob Williams

Friday: Early start at work this morning. It's my girlfriend's birthday, so as every good boyfriend knows that means it's a frantic run around to get last minute gifts. Get home from running around, then head around the corner to the in laws for birthday dinner.

Saturday: Up bright and early to go and do my exam and practical for my forklift licence. Our manager Wade Glass managed to organise for the Jets boys. Then spent the rest of my day cleaning out the gardens and doing some yard work.

Sunday: My partner and I decided we're going to adopt the dog we looked at on Tuesday so we spent majority of the day getting the yard ready for our new family member Archie to arrive. We picked him up in the afternoon and let him loose with Dusty. I don't think they stopped playing all night.

Heavyweight Jets battle

IN these complicated times, plenty is to be said for sitting down with an old front rower, half, fullback and goal kicking second rower and sorting out a few mysteries in this world.

Like what happened on a cold night in Ipswich on April 1982 and the Jets very first send-off.

Bob Green was that front rower.

Green played in a Reserve Grand Final for Newtown in 1970, the game before Souths v Manly where John Sattler would famously break his jaw in front of 53,000 at the SCG.

He came to Brisbane on a package deal with Eric Robinson and Peter Foreman.

"Peter Foreman was a great little player but was injured in a car accident and Greg Oliphant took his place and went on to play for Australia,'' Green said.

"I took a while to get the hang of Brisbane football coming from Sydney.

"I played for Wests from 1972. I still think that 1972 side that won the minor premiership was the best Wests side I played with in my 10 years."

That's a bold statement given that the Panthers would win back-to-back competitions in 1975 and 1976 and Green would be captain in 1976.

"I was only captain the last six weeks,'' Green said.

"Ron Raper thought the captaincy was affecting Harry Cameron and came to me and inspired me with 'I have asked five other guys and they don't want it. Do you want it'?"

"I said 'for sure I will do it'."

Green's link to the Jets would be buried deep in Jets mythology. It's the heavyweight battle that rocked the North Ipswich Reserve in 1982.

Gordon Reid, the Jets hooker, had parted ways with Wests to join the Jets and was coming up against his former teammates in round seven of the new State League.

Reid's night didn't last too long and he was sent off four minutes into the second half in what was described at the time by Tony Durkin in Rugby League Week as a nasty incident that involved both sides.

While another Jet and future Raider, Origin and Test player Gary Coyne got 10 minutes to cool down as well.

"That's the way it was back then, I can't remember going to the sin bin but I am pretty happy I kicked goals and scored a try."

Coyne understood what's important.

Jets down to 11 men in the Rumble by the River.

Green dispelled some myths. "I can confirm I did have a fight with Reid up near the dressing rooms that night,'' he said.

"I was a big believer in giving people back some stick if they had a go at you.

"Tommy Bishop would say I was the dirtiest player he ever saw but I used to say back to him that I learnt it all from you Tom."

Just a Saturday night at the football in Ipswich. A send-off, a fight off the field and a simple explanation.

"Reid was saying a bit too much I remember that,'' Green said.

I turned to the Wests Panthers young fullback that night future international and Origin star Tony Currie to try and sort out this mystery.

"I was 19 and I particularly remember our prop Bobby Green having made a comeback and giving us some grunt in the front row,'' Currie recalled.

"His opposite prop was a wild ex-Panther Gordon Reid. These two bulls went at it at every opportunity.

"There were uppercuts in the scrum, kneeing and everything possible between the two. I was young and could not believe this sort of play could happen."

Jets best that night Kevin Langer scored two tries.

"It sounds a fun night, I can't remember this nasty incident, and a blue at the footy at Ipswich probably didn't even need too much thinking about," Langer said.

While Bob Green's son Craig Green was reasonably sure his dad would be involved somewhere.

"I know how passionate he was about Wests and he would always stick up for his mates, both on and off the field.

"I had heard it started on the field and continued off the field."

Seems it could be complicated and maybe unsolved.

The Green link to Ipswich doesn't end there with Bob's son Craig playing for the Jets for two years.

Craig played 41 games for the Jets and scored 16 tries after a long career at the Panthers.

The Panthers at the start of the 1990's had begun another red and black era. Winning in 1992 over the Tigers 40-10 and 1993 over Easts again 18-12.

The Greens might be the only football family to have three generations of premierships.

While Bob was collecting two medals in 1975 and 1976, Craig saluted with the Panthers back to back wins in 1992 and 1993.

Former Jet Craig Green recalled "1992 1993 was great and to match what dad did was pretty special and to win with a bunch of mates was even better, we are all still really close."

The third generation came last year when the "Pink Panthers" had Lilly Green in the SEQW. She is the daughter of Craig and grand-daughter of Bob.

Lilly did a lap of honour after being coached by Craig in their 20-8 grand final win over the Burleigh Bears.

"It was two years in the making to be able to firstly compete with Burleigh and then to execute on the day was amazing,'' Craig said.

"What these ladies go through and the sacrifices they make to play footy is inspirational.

"Lilly also winning a premiership for the Panthers again we were really proud of what she achieved with her only playing 12 games before that game.

"She is so committed to improve both physically and also understanding the game more."

Lilly might be paying short odds to go back-to-back and continue the family dynasty of one not being enough or she might sort out some problems if she plays in Ipswich on a cold night in April.

Cooper's stat

ROUND seven of the State League at Ipswich. Wests won 34-21. The Jets lost Gordon Reid just after halftime when down 24-3 and things looked bleak for Ipswich Jets when down to 11 men and the Panthers scored two tries to be leading 34-3 before the Jets added 18 points in 21 minutes.

Wests 34 (Tony Quinn 2, Rory Jackson 2, Mick Waller, Jim Vanderham, Brett Fergurson, Norm Carr tries Vanerham 5 goals) def Ipswich 21 (Kevin Langer 2 Billy Robertson, Kym Douglas, Gary Coyne tries Coyne 2 Robertson goals.)

Norm Carr (Wests) got the three points, Kevin Langer (Ipswich) two points, Tony Quinn (Wests) one point.

Carr would win the RLW Chanel Seven player of the State League on 13 points from Souths Brad Sully on 10. Carr enjoyed a week at Noosa for his efforts.