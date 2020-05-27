Jet sets uni record without matches to play

JETS BUZZ

TYLER Coburn has ridden the emotional wave when he went from an Intrust Super Cup debut to no football for 12 months - all in the space of a week.

Coburn has been filling his time with his education degree, waiting to join the ranks of an educator while keeping fit.

Here's how his week currently looks.

Sunday: I had a sleep-in and did a bit of relaxing followed by an afternoon meal at Grilled. Message from Ben White asking to help out with him landscaping Tuesday to Friday.

Monday: I started and completed 95% of a 3000 word essay due on Thursday for a Human Movement uni course which took up my day until around 4.30pm.

Trained legs in the home gym consisting of squats and deadlifts.

I continued to work on my assignment getting some more done after dinner, bed by 11pm.

Tuesday: 7.30am start with Benny White and we completed a picket fence and was home by 5.30pm.

Chest and abs session in the home gym and then dinner.

Completed and submitted my assignment by 11.30pm two days early. That's probably a record for me.

Wednesday: 7am start prepping for a shed slab. Concrete arrived at 2pm and took the rest of the day to finish.

Home by 5.30pm for a back and biceps session in the home gym.

Thursday: 7am start, cleaning up the site. It was a slow start working out materials and picking them up. Enclosed a garage with timber decking boards and helped Benny White install new entrance stairs.

Home by 5.30pm for a shoulders and triceps session.

Friday: 7am start again with Benny. The day consisted of finishing off enclosing the garage, building entrance stairs and hanging swinging gates for the fence. Was home by 6pm, trained legs again mixing the exercises up.

Nice lamb meal cooked by mum and then off to bed by 10pm,

Saturday: Sleep in and then a dump run to empty the weeks rubbish from the job site. I came home and made some spaghetti on toast then trained a chest and abs session with a mate. Then headed over to a mates for the night for a couple of drinks and a movie.

Sunday: Another sleep-in and some leftover dinner for breakfast. Mowed and wiper snipped next door's lawn for half the day and worked on the next assignment due this week.

McCarthy magic

A RABBIT morphed in to a Magpie in 1980. Bob McCarthy took his clipboard to West End and with it came a premiership in 1981 that the Dolphins still can't watch and Mick Reardon is still being shouted beers at Davies Park.

With a minute to go, Reardon scored to put the Mapgies ahead 11-9 with the kick to come from Meninga in the Caxton Street Corner. When Meninga dealt with the kick, Souths won the grand final 13-9.

"It took a lot longer to win in 1981 than I would have liked,'' McCarthy recalled. "I was getting ready to go shake Arthur's hand and congratulate him and then Mick Reardon and Mal pulled it out with seconds to go.''

Former international great Bob McCarthy. Picture Glenn Hampson

McCarthy was rated the 37th best player of all time in the League top 100. He won four premierships with the Rabbits.

Throw in a Kangaroo tour in 1973, 15 Test matches and 11 games for the Blues and the second ever forward to score 100 tries didn't miss out on too many playing experiences in his illustrious wide running career.

Somehow this league giant found himself coaching against the Jets and for the Souths Magpies from 1980-83.

"I was a rep and was up in Brisbane working,'' he said. "I dropped into Gary Balkin's Bonaparte's Hotel in the Valley to say hello and all the Magpies boys were there after getting a terrible touch-up by Valleys in the grand final in 1979.

"Wayne Bennett had gone to Brothers so they needed a coach.

"Tony Testa, the Souths boss, said: "Are you Bob McCarthy?' I said yep. 'Can you coach' and I said I only retired two years ago I don't know.

"They offered me two years and I said make it three and I will come up and coach Souths in 1980."

McCarthy came up to the Magpies and led them to glory in a golden period for the Black and Whites playing in grand finals in 1980, 1981 and 1982 and winning the Magpies their first premiership since 1953.

"We came second in 1980 and lost the grand final by two, won the minor premiership in 1981 and the premiership with seconds to go and 1982 lost the grand final to Wynnum and 1983 came third."

Acceptance for the Blue in enemy lands was swift when McCarthy was offered the highest role in the state.

"Ron McAuliffe came into my Army Disposal shop and offered me the Queensland Origin role but I said I am a Blue mate I can't do that job,'' McCarthy said.

"I coached the Combined Brisbane side and we won the Panasonic Cup in 1984 and the Sydney Queensland side in 1987 against the Residents side to pick the Queensland Origin team.

"That was one of the first times I saw Alf (Allan Langer) play. I thought our half Laurie Spina played all over him. I had Steve and Kevin Walters in that side.

"It was great up in Queensland. I really enjoyed it very much.''

On the Ipswich front, names rolled off the McCarthy tongue as he recalled his battles.

"Des Morris was a terrific Ipswich player. He should have played Test football absolute tragedy that he didn't,'' McCarthy said.

"Rod Morris was a great player.

"Ian Robson was from Ipswich and came away on a tour with me

"Jeff Denman is another Ipswich product that came away with us in 1969 and should have played Tests.

"I remember the Jets coming into the State League and playing them, always tough in Ipswich. We had a pretty handy side with Mal Meninga, Gary Belcher and Bob Lindner but it was always tough against Ipswich.

"I recall everyone having the same jumpers and Colonel Sanders on the front.

"Souths are probably similar to Ipswich we had to find players and make them better. We didn't have any money.

"Chris Phelan won the Rothmans Medal in 1981 and won three competitions with Parramatta said to me one day there is a centre better than Mal in Townsville.

"I looked at him thinking he might need some time off because of a head injury- better than Mal?

"He was talking about Gene Miles. We missed out there but I wouldn't have minded having Mal and Miles in my Souths side.''

On Souths' financial plight, McCarthy paid the price for success.

"I was getting paid in dollar bills from Souths and I went and saw the boss and said you guys are broke aren't you?

"He said we didn't bank on winning so many grades and we have had to give out too many bonuses.

"I think we won 11 competitions across all the grades over that period.''

On his favourite Magpie to take to battle McCarthy didn't hesitate.

"Mal, who else could you pick? I remember looking at him at Bonaparte's Hotel that day in 1979 and thinking I could coach him."

Cooper's stat

ON Friday, April 16, 1982, Bob McCarthy brought his Souths Magpies to Ipswich and beat the Jets 23-10 in round five of the State League the Jets fifth ever game.

Souths 23 (Wayne Challis 2, Gary Thompson, Allan Power, Billy Johnston tries Meninga 4 goals defeated Ipswich 10 (Kevin Langer Don Porter tries Trevor Wendt 2 goals).

The Mapgies won the penalties 15-10 and in a shock there was plenty for the ref to do with Billy Johnston and Gordon Reid sat down for 10 minutes and then Rod Beare Brad Tessman had a rest for 10 minutes.

The Magpies would finish third with five wins from seven games while the Jets would end their first year winless.