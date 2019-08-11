Jet-propelled scorer reflects on Cup pain

CRUNCH TIME: Ipswich Jets player Julian Christian is crunched by the Tweed Seagulls defence in yesterday's 22-18 Intrust Super Cup loss.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Prolific scorer Marmin Barba moved 12 points closer to surpassing the Jets' all-time record as Ipswich fell to Tweed Heads Seagulls 22-18 at home this afternoon.

Barba crossed for two early tries and banged home the extras but it was not enough to save the Jets, whose season now appears all but done and dusted.

With three games remaining Ipswich (16) sits in ninth place, trailing the Redcliffe Dolphins by four points.

The Jets would need to win all of their matches and hope that the Dolphins self-destruct to be a chance of making the top eight.

Barba said it was very disappointing to lose by just four points given his teammates had dug so deep throughout what was an end-to-end contest.

"Silly errors cost us the game,” he said.

"We started off really well but we always do it to ourselves.

"At end of the day we should have won that game.”

The Jets had ample chances to deliver a decisive blow.

The best of which came inside the final 10 minutes when hulking winger Rogan Dean surged for the corner.

Grounding the ball in the in-goal it looked as though he had stolen his team the points.

However, the touch judge raised his flag indicating Dean had gone into touch.

Moments later, Dean again found space down the touchline from within his own half but was cut down after a 60 metre effort.

Throwing the ball around, the Jets threatened but the Seagulls defence withstood the onslaught.

Barba said the Jets had repeatedly shot themselves in the foot this season by losing games they should have won and they had only themselves to blame for their playoff predicament.

The 28-year-old, who is considering retirement next year, said it had been great to collect a couple of tries and take his total number of points for the club to 574 behind Steven West's record of 594.

"I don't even know where I'm at (with the record),” Barba said.

"I don't really focus on being the highest point scorer or anything like that. I'm just trying to play good footy.”