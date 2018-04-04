Jet Man to soar among fireworks at Ipswich Festival

COLOUR: This year's Ipswich Festival Fire on the River will kick off with a fireworks display and Jet Man at River Heart Parklands.

COLOUR: This year's Ipswich Festival Fire on the River will kick off with a fireworks display and Jet Man at River Heart Parklands. David Nielsen

AN EXPLOSION of electrifying fireworks, stunning lasers and blasting G-Flames synchronised to a pumping soundtrack will soon light up the night sky and launch the Ipswich Festival celebrations.

On Thursday, April 12, the Bremer River will be the backdrop to the display.

This year crowds will be entertained when Jet Man and his friend propel above the river and fly into the sky as fireworks explode all around them. The best vantage points for the display will be the David Trumpy Bridge and Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Ipswich Events Corporation chairman Paul Casos said the organisation was working to make this year's Ipswich Festival the biggest and best yet.

"We start planning the following year's festival as soon as we finish the last one,” he said.

"This year we had a couple of challenges; the timing of Easter and the Commonwealth Games and then afterwards, the Ipswich Show.

"Fire on the River is a classic event where we try to make it seem a little different and we've gone from what was initially a fireworks show and we've added lasers to it and this year again when we add Jet Man - that's something new.”

At the Fire on the River event free parking will be available on both sides of the Bremer River.

Riverlink Shopping Centre will have entertainment including a photo booth and several shows between noon and 7pm.

Several events will follow after Fire on the River signals the opening of the Ipswich Festival.

The Heritage Bank Street Party will be held in the Top of Town on April 14.

A new event this year is Fiesta - Food, Fun and Flavours, in Queens Park on April 20.

Mr Casos said the Ipswich Festival program included a host of other highlights. "These are just a sample of more than 50 major events planned for the greater Ipswich region,” he said.

"Once again we've got a huge program of free family fun and I implore you to review our extensive program and take the time to visit many of the events on offer in celebration of the 2018 Ipswich Festival.” This year's festival will be Mr Casos' last after 25 years as the head of Ipswich Events Corporation.

He said to "preserve longevity” of the events, new blood was needed.