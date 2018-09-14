Menu
An M1A1 Abrams tank from the 1st Armoured Regiment returns to the assembly area after a successful live-fire practice during the 1st Brigade firepower demonstration viewed by the Chief of Armys Special Advisory Group (CASAG). LS Andrew Dakin
Jet and tank engines good for Ipswich job drive

Rhiannon Keyte
by
14th Sep 2018 12:10 AM
AUSTRALIAN defence contractor TAE Aerospace, which recently announced its expansion on the site of the former Masters hardware store in Bundamba, has made yet another acquisition, this time in Victoria.

TAE will acquire Kidde Aerospace and Defence Australia Pty Ltd (KADA), a UTC Aerospace Systems company (UTAS).

Completion of the transaction is expected to occur by the end of this month.

The move is part of TAE's continued progress into servicing Australian Army land vehicles, as KADA is contracted to support the operation of the M1A1 Abrams, ASLAV, Bushmaster and Hawkei vehicles.

The Abrams tank turbine engine currently serviced by TAE will be among the models moved into the Bundamba precinct upon its completion.

TAE Aerospace chief strategy officer Darren Hutchinson said like the Bundamba facility, it was hoped that acquisition of KADA would continue the steady growth of TAE's workforce.

"With the acquisition of KADA, combined with initial requirements for the new F135 engine facility in Bundamba, we will be around 265 people, which is just over 30 per cent growth in the past two years,” he said.

Mr Hutchinson said it was hoped more jobs could be on the way for the site with the continued expansion of the Ipswich precinct.

"With the development of a strong defence precinct in Ipswich, we expect to see an even greater concentration of skilled technical workers in the local area to meet future needs,” he said.

