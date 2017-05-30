Jessica ready to take on challenge after Boonah crown win

A LIFE-LONG love of your home town doesn't hurt when you take on the reins of the local show.

Jessica Lutter has been involved in the Boonah Show since high school, so when she was recently asked to throw her hat into the ring for the Showgirl competition, she didn't hesitate.

State Member for Beaudesert Jon Krause crowned Ms Lutter 2017 Boonah Showgirl at the annual Boonah Show Ball at Roadvale on April 29, signalling the beginning of a new challenge in promoting what her home town has to offer.

"I have always seen myself as a community person,” Ms Lutter said.

"I love my community and I think we put on wonderful events, and of course I have always loved the Boonah Show.”

As part of her Showgirl responsibilities, Ms Lutter will promote the event to the region's young people, staying true to the theme of this year's show which is Showcasing Our Youth.

She will also compete in the West Moreton Regional Showgirl competition, which will be staged at Kalbar this year.

Success at Kalbar will put Ms Lutter into the state-wide competition at the Ekka in August.

"I'll also just be hanging around the Boonah Show for the weekend, talking to the younger people and getting them involved and encouraging them to be part of the show.

"I'll also be working hard to promote the show ball; it's a great event and a great way to meet new people.”

The 26-year-old aged care worker still lives locally but has temporarily relocated to Brisbane to further her studies in nursing. She assures show-goers she's still a Boonah local through and through.

Andrew Korner