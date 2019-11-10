Jessica Fox first up for Olympics

Jess Fox and Curtis McGrath at the Paddle Australia awards.

She's used to winning but in the space of just a few hours Jessica Fox claimed two of her biggest honours this season - confirmation of her Olympic selection and the top gone at the Australian Paddling awards.

Fox is the first Sydney athlete named on the Australian Olympic team heading to Tokyo next year and the first from slalom canoeing.

"It's just a relief to be officially official,'' laughed Fox, who is back at home in Sydney's west after spending most of the year overseas competing and training.

Jessica Fox is heading to her third Olympic Games.

Sailors Matt Belcher (Gold Coast) , Will Ryan (Newcastle), Matt Wearn (Western Australia) and swimmer Kareena Lee (Queensland) are the only other athletes so far confirmed for Tokyo.

Fox is hoping her current run of "firsts" continues in Tokyo next year with her first gold in the Olympic arena after silver and bronze campaigns at the London and Rio Olympics.

"I want gold. It's my dream, My dream for a long while now,'' she said.

The 25-year-old from Penrith is also hoping to be the first ever gold medallist in the C1 event which is debuting at the Tokyo Olympics where her sport will have event gender equity for the first time in history.

"It's amazing that we have the two events for women now,'' she said.

"I am really proud of Australia, We were trailblazers to push for that to happen.''

Jess Fox and Curtis McGrath were the big winners at the Paddle Australia awards.

Just hours after being confirmed as a member of the Australian Olympic team, dual 2019 world cup champion Fox received the 2019 Paddler of the Year - Olympic award.

Paralympic champion Curtis McGrath was recognised for another unbeaten season and his 10th world title with the Paracanoeist of the Year award.

"It was really special to be named on my third Olympic team and I think it's still as exciting as the first time, it's still extremely special," Fox said.

"I progressed a lot the last three years and I'm a very different paddler from 18-year old Jess in London and Rio Jess.

"We've been to Tokyo, we've had a look and the world championships have left me very hungry and excited."

Fox this year defended her K1 and C1 world cup crowns - making it three consecutive world cup wins in the C1 and two in the K1.

Fox finished the season with two silver medals at the 2019 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships securing Australia the canoe slalom spots for Tokyo.