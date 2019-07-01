Jess Fox paddles to breakthrough win

Canoe paddling great Jessica Fox finally cracked a win on the World Cup circuit and then gave an insight into her recent tough times.

The Australian paddler for Sydney's west has given an insight into recent tough times as she heaped more pressure on herself every time she failed to win this season.

In contrast to her undefeated run last year, Fox missed the finals cut in numerous World Cup races this season with her victory in Slovenia on Monday a major breakthrough.

Jessica Fox on the way to her victory in the C1 World Cup race in Slovenia.

"I train to do my best and strive for excellence in every run and when it doesn't happen it's disappointing," said Fox ,who missed racing the final of the K1 at the same World Cup after incurring a 50 second penalty.

"So you do put pressure on yourself. But you have to learn. Everyone is vulnerable.

"It's been a hard start to the year and yesterday I was really upset and disappointed with my (K1) race in not making the final, so I really wanted to bounce back today and show what I could do.

"There were a couple of mistakes in that (C1) run but overall I'm super happy and super proud."

The win has seen Fox take the lead on the overall C1 World Cup standings after three races. On the K1 standings she is ranked fifth.

Fox is hoping to go for gold in both the C1 and K1 racing at next year's Tokyo Olympics.