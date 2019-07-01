Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A relieved Jessica Fox after winning the C1 World Cup final.
A relieved Jessica Fox after winning the C1 World Cup final.
Water Sports

Jess Fox paddles to breakthrough win

by AMANDA LULHAM
1st Jul 2019 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Canoe paddling great Jessica Fox finally cracked a win on the World Cup circuit and then gave an insight into her recent tough times.

The Australian paddler for Sydney's west has given an insight into recent tough times as she heaped more pressure on herself every time she failed to win this season.

In contrast to her undefeated run last year, Fox missed the finals cut in numerous World Cup races this season with her victory in Slovenia on Monday a major breakthrough.

 

Jessica Fox on the way to her victory in the C1 World Cup race in Slovenia.
Jessica Fox on the way to her victory in the C1 World Cup race in Slovenia.

"I train to do my best and strive for excellence in every run and when it doesn't happen it's disappointing," said Fox ,who missed racing the final of the K1 at the same World Cup after incurring a 50 second penalty.

"So you do put pressure on yourself. But you have to learn. Everyone is vulnerable.

"It's been a hard start to the year and yesterday I was really upset and disappointed with my (K1) race in not making the final, so I really wanted to bounce back today and show what I could do.

"There were a couple of mistakes in that (C1) run but overall I'm super happy and super proud."

The win has seen Fox take the lead on the overall C1 World Cup standings after three races. On the K1 standings she is ranked fifth.

Fox is hoping to go for gold in both the C1 and K1 racing at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

canoeing jessica fox
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Your favourite hair dressing salon in Ipswich

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Your favourite hair dressing salon in Ipswich

    News Who's the most loved hair salon in Ipswich? There have been 90 nominations but only one can come out on top.

    Odour taskforce given green light to continue stench fight

    premium_icon Odour taskforce given green light to continue stench fight

    Environment The focus of the team will go through a strict review

    • 1st Jul 2019 5:55 PM
    Staggering reduction in bags one year on from plastic ban

    premium_icon Staggering reduction in bags one year on from plastic ban

    Environment Supermarkets have played a big role in the success of the change

    • 1st Jul 2019 5:38 PM
    Police called after car crashes into house

    premium_icon Police called after car crashes into house

    News Van reverses into home after mouting footpath

    • 1st Jul 2019 4:54 PM