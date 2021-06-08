Jersey number 5 lucky for Sam as Jets upstage Swifts

Ipswich Jets centre Sam Langbein scored a hat-trick against Swifts in the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade match at Purga. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Ipswich Jets centre Sam Langbein scored a hat-trick against Swifts in the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade match at Purga. Picture: Bruce Clayton

AFTER scoring his first hat-trick for the Ipswich Jets, exciting prospect Sam Langbein had every reason to be satisfied.

His form has improved dramatically after rising from the Jets under-20 side to the club's Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade team.

But in crossing for three tries at Purga on Sunday, Langbein also shared in a victory that ended Swifts' impressive run this season.

The Jets'42-28 win was one of the most entertaining matches of the Ipswich competition, showing that the previously unbeaten Bluebirds won't have it all their way this year.

"Absolutely, 100 per cent,'' Langbein answered when asked how enjoyable it was to be the first team to overcome Swifts.

"The energy was a little low during warm-up and stuff like that but we pulled through it.''

Having grown up in Canberra before joining Souths Logan under 18s, Redbank and the Jets, Langbein said conceding the opening try this afternoon lifted his team.

"I remember we played them at the start of the year and they really got up over us,'' Langbein, 21, said.

"So that's a really good win.

"That will be a really good confidence boost for us.''

As for his personal points haul, the footballer who grew up playing halfback was thrilled with his opportunity in the centres.

"The only jersey I could get was number five and I've been scoring tries ever since,'' he said.

Ipswich Jets centre Sam Langbein celebrates one of his three tries against Swifts in the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade match at Purga. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Langbein said Jets A-Grade coach Phil Dennis was proving a positive influence in his time at the club.

"He's played nearly 300 Cup games. Who else would you want as coach?'' the latest hat-trick hero said.

"There's a lot of respect and a lot of leadership from Phil.''

With that guidance, Langbein has his sights set on playing in the Intrust Super Cup.

"The culture has really ramped up over the past couple of years, nice and intense, and it's really professional,'' he said.

Former Canberra halfback Sam Langbein was a happy footballer after his team’s win at Purga. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Focusing on coaching instead of playing against Swifts, Dennis said Langbein is a player to watch.

"He's come on really well,'' Dennis said, having injected him more into the game after some early bench appearances.

"The last few weeks have been outstanding. Just good carries, good defence.''

And those valuable tries, along with five-eight Gerome Burns and centre Shar Walden, who crossed for a double.

Captain Jacob Teevan also helped his team build on its 20-18 halftime advantage.

Dennis rated Burns his team's best for his kicking game and vital points.

"At times, he looked a bit sloppy but then he finished us off real well,'' Dennis said.

Dennis chose not to play against Swifts to give more players important game time.

Ipswich Jets A-Grade coach Phil Dennis reflects on his team's victory over competition leaders Swifts. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Ever the professional as a coach like he was playing in the state league, Dennis was cautious about his team's latest win.

"Yes, we got the win today but still not happy,'' he said.

"We let a few things go by and not capitalise when we should.''

However, he was pleased with the Jets attack, building on earlier wins over Norths, Fassifern and Goodna.

"We are starting to slowly get there,'' he said.

"We are just working on our strengths still.''

While encouraged by ending Swifts winning record, Dennis also wants another test against Ipswich competition heavyweights Brothers.

"Last week would have been a good gauge on how we were going,'' he said.

That game was called off after an injury in the earlier game.

Right call

"They (Brothers and Swifts) both got us in the first two games so it would have been nice to get a run against Brothers and see where we are sitting with them.

"But it was still good today.

"They (Swifts) were tough.''

Injured Swifts A-Grade fullback Godfrey Okot. Picture: David Lems

While disappointed with his team's first loss, Swifts head coach Wayne Finch was equally concerned about his speedy fullback Godfrey Okot.

Okot was clutching at his ribs after being crunched in the second half.

"It doesn't look good actually,'' Finch said. "He's going for scans.''

With next week's clash against Brothers, Finch said having Okot sidelined would be a huge loss.

Finch accepted the Jets were a better side in the latest showdown.

"No excuses. They just played good football,'' Finch said. "They are a quality side.''

Swifts were well in the game at halftime, only trailing by two points through tries by Lotufai Muliagi and Nemani Valekapa.

After getting behind further in the second half, the Bluebirds stuck to their task reducing the deficit to 32-24 before the Jets finished stronger.

Walden's second runaway try cleaning up a loose ball close to his tryline sealed the Jets' victory.

Finch said the main lesson for his team was the need for stronger defence up the middle.

"We can't turn over early ball, especially against a side like that,'' the Swifts coach said.

"They (the Jets) are fast, they're young, they're fit and they're keen.''