JLaw unleashes: ‘He’s an ass boil’

Actors Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Joel Edgerton attend the premiere of "Red Sparrow" at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Actors Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Joel Edgerton attend the premiere of "Red Sparrow" at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

JENNIFER Lawrence has slammed Harvey Weinstein as an "ass boil that does not go away" in an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Speaking with her shoes off while knocking back shots, the 27-year-old said: "He's an ass boil that does not go away, you pop the ass boil … he's just the worst, when is it going to end?"

It comes after Weinstein cited comments Lawrence and Meryl Streep had made about him in his defence against sexual harassment claims without their permission. An outraged Lawrence snapped back, saying she stands "behind all the women who have survived his terrible abuse."

The Late Show appearance also saw Lawrence reveal her holiday alter-ego named "Gail" and how she flirted with Larry David at Amy Schumer's recent wedding.

"I was flirting with Larry David all night, which was very one-sided, I'm obsessed with Larry David," she said.

The interview coincided with the New York premiere of Red Sparrow in which she plays a Russian spy, alongside Australian star Joel Edgerton. Lawrence appeared on the red carpet with fellow stars wearing a dramatic black gown with her hair scraped into a chic topknot.

With the movie cast. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

It comes a week after controversy erupted as the cast were pictured in London with the men wearing coats and Lawrence in a revealing Versace dress. The image sparked a huge reaction on social media, with some labelling it "quietly depressing," prompting Lawrence to hit out that she was "extremely offended" by the "ridiculous" outcry.

"That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice," she said on Facebook.

"This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over- reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It's creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!"

It also led Edgerton to hit out in her defence, saying she would have been criticised if she was "wearing a pair of Levi's or track pants and a duffel coat."

"I don't really know the answer. I felt she looked beautiful," he told news.com.au. "I also think part of the question is that women shouldn't dress a certain way if it's in relationship to the whole conversation around the hashtag #MeToo and the general abuse of men. In some circles of the world, there's a lot of victim shaming with women."