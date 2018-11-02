Horn’s shock concession to Mundine

IN a stunning admission Jeff Horn's camp say that Anthony Mundine is the far superior natural athlete and holds all the physical advantages going into their November 30 superfight at Suncorp Stadium.

Horn is preparing for a fierce, physical fight and hopes to overcome Mundine's advantages in size and speed by wearing him down with constant aggression and unrelenting pressure. He admits Mundine's speed is still in abundance even though "The Man'' is 43 and in his 19th year as a professional boxer.

Jeff Horn (L) is preparing for a fierce, physical fight with Anthony Mundine. Picture: Getty Images

"Mundine is an exceptional natural athlete,'' says Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton. "He's excelled in rugby league and then boxing, becoming a champion in whatever sport he chose.

"Jeff doesn't have that same natural athleticism. He played soccer in Brisbane for 12 years without reaching any great heights and everything he has achieved in boxing is through sheer hard work, grinding out one victory after another.

"That's what we see in this fight. Jeff grinding out the rounds early against Mundine, wearing him out and then scoring a spectacular knockout.''

Jeff Horn (C) with two of his sparring partners Adrian Gonzalez (L) and Mark Gadaleta (R). Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Horn was grinding out the rounds on Thursday inside Rushton's Stretton gym, going through six fast-paced rounds in sparring with State junior-middleweight champion Adrian Rodriguez and four more with the hard as nails Mark Gadaleta. He has also been sparring with the world's top junior-middleweight contender Dennis Hogan and former Australian amateur champ Nathan Webber.

None of the four match Mundine's speed but all have an intense work ethic that makes Horn fight hard for every second of every round.

(L-R) Glenn Rushton talks to Jeff Horn during a sparring session ahead of the Anthony Mundine fight. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

"All the sparring partners make sure my punch output is very high,'' Horn says, "the plan is to break Mundine down. He was overpowered by two good fighters - Joshua Clottey, from Ghana, who lost against Manny Pacquiao and an American named Charles Hatley. Both of them managed to sort out Mundine's style and I'm studying the way they did that - how they managed to get past the speed and jump on Mundine between those flashy bursts he puts on.

"I know Mundine is a dangerous guy - I'm definitely not underestimating him - and I also know that I have to win big against him to get back to the top of the world rankings again.''

Brisbane's former world welterweight champ knows Mundine is fired up like never before, psyching himself up for a spiteful showdown that revolves around Mundine as the oppressed, the underdog; the man with the world against him and everything to prove.

Jeff Horn has been working on a high punch output in preparation for the fight with Anthony Mundine. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

He started the mind games two weeks ago calling Horn a beneficiary of "white privilege'' and repeating his constant refrain that he will refuse to stand for the national anthem or "that white supremacist song'' as he calls "Advance Australia Fair''.

Mundine will even visit his father's hometown of Baryulgil near Grafton in the lead-up to the fight to highlight Aboriginal disadvantage.

Baryulgil is a town that documentary-makers have long used to highlight the plight of Aboriginal people: exposing the squalor and the poverty, the hopelessness and despair.

The place was best known for the asbestos mine which the locals had worked since 1937, and which covered the shantytown in fine white powder that blocked the lungs and made the eyes water.

Anthony Mundine and his father Tony. Picture: Brett Costello

Mundine's father Tony, the former Commonwealth middleweight and light-heavyweight champ, scored 64 knockout wins - more than any other Australian - in 96 pro fights and always thought that the white powder wafting over the ramshackle town in the 1960s killed his father and seven uncles, all of whom perished young from cancers and respiratory diseases.

"My mother had a hard life at Baryulgil,'' Tony Mundine told The Courier-Mail. "After my youngest brother Leon was born her spine was damaged and she lost the use of one of her legs. She had to raise nine kids in a shack dad built. We had no running water and when she had to wash she used to drag herself on one leg to the creek and sit there from daylight to dusk. Her arm was infected in the end and they had to cut it off.

"I knew hard times, but that's life and I kicked on. I still have a lot of relatives up in Baryulgil. We come from the Bundjalung people. Most people worked in the asbestos mines and cancer was everywhere. My dad was 6ft 3in (190cm) and solid. When he died at 51 he was like a bloody matchstick. The cancer killed a lot of his brothers too and some of my sisters.''

