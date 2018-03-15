Injury shock: Horn-Crawford superfight on hold

Jeff Horn will have to wait for his US boxing debut.

Jeff Horn will have to wait for his US boxing debut.

JEFF Horn's US boxing debut has been delayed after his opponent suffered an injury during training.

Unbeaten American Terence Crawford suffered an injured right hand during a recent sparring session almost exactly one month from his scheduled April 14 date with Horn at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas.

Crawford's promoter, Top Rank chief Bob Arum, said it wasn't a major injury and would only sideline him for two weeks but it required the fight to be rescheduled.

The bout is now likely to take place in May or early June.

Terence Crawford needs time to recover from a hand injury.

"There's no ligament tear, nothing, he took the MRI and so forth," Arum told The Ring magazine.

"He has to rest it for a couple of weeks. So we'll probably do it sometime in May or maybe the first weekend in June."

Crawford, 30, had been installed as the mandatory challenger to Horn's WBO welterweight championship belt and was preparing to step up to the 66.67kg limit for the first time.

Horn, also 30, has never fought outside Australia or New Zealand before. Comment is being sought from the Horn camp.