Jedda’s winning delight after receiving help from star trainer

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

JEDDA Cutlack has spent the last few years looking after other trainers’ dogs on race day as a starter and behind the scenes employee at Albion Park.

But after watching hundreds of winners, she figured it was her turn gaining her trainer’s license earlier this year and watching Kravitz do his thing in the last on August 4.

It was an impressive showing from the three-year-old who had been struggling with injury and form but looked all over a winner when he raced across from the eight holding a two-length margin in a more than respectable 25.37 win.

Cutlack acquired the dog off Tommy Tzouvelis who she has worked for around his kennels.

The star trainer was happy to give a young trainer a chance with the brother of the better-known Cooper Dooper.

In her mid-twenties, Cutlack has an entire career in front of her if she chooses to go down that path.

She said it was a relief to get that first winner. There might be plenty more.

Greyhound Kravitz in full flight. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Hall stayer laced with talent

GRAHAM Hall looks to have a young stayer with huge scope in Floral Lace.

At 22 months of age, Floral Lace is already up over the middle distance and won in dominant fashion last Saturday night over the 630 metre test at Ipswich.

The product of Barcia Bale and Goodnight Sky started her career in tough company at Albion Park, finishing behind feature race winner Oski and Eulogia in her first four starts. Floral Lace finally broke through in a modest 30.55 at the track.

Hall has since concentrated on Ipswich where she was a fine winner in Novice grade last month rattling home in 30.66.

Once she moved up in grade she was struggling to get clear running early and the chance to show off her engine.

Hall persisted at the 500m distance for a few starts before pulling the trigger to the 600 metres where she finished third on debut at Albion Park.

Most trainers say two and a half is the measuring stick for stepping up young stayers, so at her age Floral Lace is flying her ceiling possibly a long way off.

The night only got better for Hall. In the next race, Blue Bandana stepped out over the 520 metres and showed similar ability on the way to a 30.78 win.

The trainer has a couple of exciting prospects.

Jacobus joins 24 second club on debut

GATTON trainer Tony Apap looks to have found a good one in soon to be two-year-old Magic Sprite pup Jacobus.

Jacobus blew them away in them away in his 431 metre recently, posting 24.99 on debut.

There was good support around the well-bred pup who jumped at $1.95 and gave punters a fairly easy watch.

First to hit the ground, My Bro Benji stuck within a couple of lengths of him until the final turn where he extended away putting up a five and a half length margin on the line in the impressive time.

The way the dog hit the line over the short course indicated it was a matter of time before he strikes the 500. But recent history says Jacobus will at least get a few more chances to hone his craft over the shorter course before taking on the traditional sprint journey.

Apap recently saw Velocity Tinto burst onto the scene at Ipswich with a couple of sub 25 second runs in his three consecutive wins before he was placed behind the impressive Nerve Settler first time at the five hundred last start.

Both dogs should be right in the market in their respective races soon both with their best in front of them.

Landmark first litter doing Johnstone proud

PREMIER Ipswich trainer Darren Johnstone had a list of goals at the start of 2020.

At the top of that list was to see his first ever home grown litter out of Fernando Bale and Stay Warm win a race at the track. Between pups Maggie Moo Moo and Stay Warm Zac, he’s got six wins and counting.

The most recent came with Maggie Moo Moo who overcame box eight and short priced favourite Jaydo’s Jet to record win number four in her Fifth Grade.

The performance was full of merit, turned sideways on the first turn it could have easily been race over for the bitch who did brilliantly well to balance up and set out after runaway leader Spring Wattle who looked to have a race winning five length break down the back.

Once Maggie saw clean air, she took off down the back looming on the turn before running away but two and a half lengths in 25.16 a ripping run under the circumstances.

Stay Warm Zac hasn’t quite been to the level of his sister but there’s nothing wrong with his two wins and eight minors from his 13 starts.

It what has already been an outstanding year, the emergence of his first two pups has been the cherry on top for Johnstone.

He initially thought they didn’t break in all that well and were only trialling average but since they’ve hit the track have found a new gear.

Nerve Settler a soothing winner for Hassall

HERVEY Bay trainer Ricky Hassall brought his new toy in three-year-old bitch Nerve Settler to Ipswich for the first time on the August 4 card, riding a three race winning streak with triumphs at Bundaberg and Albion Park.

He soon added Ipswich to his list of winning tracks with a dominant performance over the 500m trip.

The bitch showed good speed to find the front from box three but looked under pressure as Velocity Tinto mustered speed mid-race almost slipping underneath her down the back.

Nerve Settler shut the door on that run and went into overdrive on the way home really striding out over the last 50 metres to open up and five and a half length margin in the 30.71 win.

The bitch promptly made it five on the trot at Bundaberg in a Free for All battle with Peter O’Reilly’s Flying Jet getting the best of the highly rated sprinter to make it five on end.

Hassall originally bought Nerve Settler from Victoria as a companion for gun chaser Elegant Eleanor, who was set to do a lot of travelling for Group races before a dropped back muscle put her in indefinitely.

Eleanor has made a remarkable return to the track winning back-to-back at Bundaberg in recent weeks while Nerve Settler is six from eight since joining Hassall’s team who are flying.

Evans pups evolving over sprint trip

REGIONAL trainer Noel Evans started last Friday’s meet in the best way possible brothers Flying Werina and Swift Werina giving the trainer a race to race double over the 288 metre trip.

Flying Werina was the first of the Fernando Bale/Slip Sliding brothers to get on the board breaking his maiden at start two. The big strong type muscled his way over from box seven and was never in doubt winning in 17.31.

His brother Swift Werina had been looking for his maiden breakthrough a bit longer, six starts without hitting the frame. But it was lucky seven when he pinged the lids from box one comfortably home in 17.22.

Evans has a handful of other litter mates that have made heir debuts over the 288 metres recently and the speedy types should certainly be in punters selections in the coming weeks.

Russell’s Best Fit is in the Best 8

DARREN Russell’s 431 metre superstar Best Fit atoned for an out of character performance in his Best 8 two starts ago.

He had his colours lowered by Canya Cruise and Jasper The Jet, box eight no barrier for the 11-time track and trip winner putting up six lengths on Spring Rock.

The dog is a perfect fit for the distance with brilliant early toe and the capability to run the 500 as well once he hits the lead he doesn’t get beaten.

Russell is astute with his placement of the dog and is in the upper echelon of performers around Ipswich this year.

He may not be far out greyhound of the year calculations with his outstanding record.

Francis getting more than Double Return

SIMILARLY to Best Fit over the 431 metres, Brian Francis’s Double Return has stamped himself as the dog to beat over the flying 288 metre trip notching up win number seven in the Best 8 last Friday.

Double Return again cracked the 17 second barrier with a 16.91 effort.

The dog has showed remarkable consistency over Ipswich’s shortest distance and even with the establishment of a Best 8 flexed his muscles in the five-length win and still paid $2.30.

He has expanded his horizons recently winning his last two starts over the 395 metres at Albion to give him an overall winning streak of four.

Even if the quote is skinny, it’s hard to bet against him the way he’s racing.