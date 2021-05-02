‘Jealousy and control’: Man granted parole after DV offences

A 48-year-old man went before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence over domestic violence offences.

A JILTED lover who apparently sent his estranged girlfriend messages and even gifts despite a protection order preventing contact went on to assault her.

The 48-year-old man, who cannot be named, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence and appeared from jail via video-link.

He pleaded guilty to six charges of contravening domestic violence protection orders; and assaults causing bodily harm – domestic violence offence.

It was an open court but no agreed facts of the police prosecution case were read onto the public record.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull said the police sought a head sentence of between 12 and 15 months for the aggravated breaches of the protection order, and nine months for the assault causing bodily harm.

He told Magistrate Andy Cridland that from the written facts he had it was “clearly quite serious offending”.

Sgt Turnbull said the contravening domestic violence protection order offences “set the context and circumstances on how the bodily harm assault came to be”.

“Clearly he seems to have issues with relationships,” Sgt Turnbull said.

The man had since spent 72 days in custody and Sgt Turnbull said that the police were not seeking for him to serve any further time.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said the man’s criminal history shows a dated kidnapping and assault causing bodily harm conviction from New South Wales in 1994.

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said not much weight could be put on it as it was a very different type of offence.

Mr Kelly said the female complainant in the recent charge was not living with the man at the time and photos before the court depicted the injuries she received were at the lower end of bodily harm.

“It seems jealousy and control were factors. He is a man who clearly needs real assistance dealing with relationships,” Mr Kelly said.

“He realises and understands the relationship is over and they have no reason to have any contact.

“He acknowledges he had difficulties with the breakdown of the relationship.

“The breaches were nonviolent. He was attempting to contact her, provide gifts.”

Mr Cridland said the offences were all committed in the last six months and the first entry mentions that she received a cut lip.

“What is of concern is that there has been an escalation in the offending. Appears to be getting more serious as time goes by,” he said.

“Whilst the injuries in the assault bodily harm would not be the most serious injuries seen in this court it has gone from contact breaches to assault causing bodily harm.”

Mr Cridland convicted and sentenced him to a 12-month jail order for the assault offence, with immediate parole.

The man was ordered to complete a two-year probation order on the other charges.

