Jealous, psychotic ex threatens to cut woman’s head off

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
8th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
A PSYCHOTICALLY delusional Kilkivan man who harassed his ex-partner by posing as fake people and calling her excessively will spend the next 18 months under the threat of jail.

The 41-year-old, who cannot be named under the law, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the week-long harassment, which broke a domestic violence order put in place less than two months earlier.

Between December 28, last year and January 3, the man tried to contact the woman, his ex-partner, more than 100 times - 57 calls on the first day, 31 more later in the week and then one final spree where he dialled her mobile 40 more times, all from different numbers.

The man created two fake profiles – one man, one woman – in an effort to make contact with the victim.
When the victim finally answered the 57th call on December 28, the man threatened to cut her head off.

He also created two fake Facebook profiles - "Phil Black" and "Rachael Powers" - in an attempt to contact the victim, and used them to leave multiple posts directed at her.

A text message was also sent to the victim's mother, threatening harm if her daughter would not speak with him.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said during a police interview the 41-year-old man told them he had smashed his own mobile phone "as the only way to stop himself from contacting the aggrieved"

Duty lawyer Chris Anderson told the court his client had been diagnosed with "psychotic delusional jealousy".

He told police he had smashed his own phone in an attempt to stop himself from trying to contact her.
He had stopped taken his medication over the past three years.

This spate of harassment had followed his ex's decision to have an abortion, Mr Anderson said, and "he wound himself into a frenzy".

The man pleaded guilty to six charges of contravening a DVO.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan criticised the man's "outrageous behaviour" especially coming so soon after a five-year DVO had been put in place.

He noted the 41-year-old had broken DVOs before in 2012, 2014 and 2015, and sentenced him to six months jail, suspended for 18 months.

"You want to put a lid on that psychotic delusional jealousy," Mr Callaghan said.

