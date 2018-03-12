'Jealous' father slashes car tyres, scrapes paint in rage

Freeman pleaded guilty to going armed to cause fear at Booval

John Weekes

JEALOUSY and perhaps the drug ice got the better of an Ipswich man whose former partner, and mother of his children, was seeing another man.

In an angry temper burst, Matthew Freeman, 43, was heard yelling for the man to come outside as he used a knife to slash all four tyres of the man's car.

Freeman used the weapon to scrape the car's paint on the bonnet, boot and side door panels, the Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Freeman pleaded guilty to going armed to cause fear at Booval on November 30, 2017, and wilfully damaging property.

Queensland Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said Freeman was heard saying he hates the man and wanted to "f---ing destroy the car".

He admitted to police that he slashed its tyres and scratched the panels.

Defence lawyer Zara Rudan said Freeman had been diagnosed with a mental illness and at the time of his offending had not taken his medication.

"And at the time he was addicted to methylamphetamine for five months," she said.

"On a downward spiral and struggling with his mental health."

Ms Rudan said the owner of the car was the partner of his ex and Freeman was trying to remain clean of drug use.

Acting magistrate Robert Walker said the incident had some serious features with Freeman armed with a knife and screaming for the man to come outside.

He said the situation had been volatile until Queensland Police arrived at the home.

Mr Walker sentenced Freeman to a 12-month probation order, to include medical and psychological assessment and urine tests.