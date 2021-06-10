JBS expansion plan nine months after staff cuts

Meat processing company JBS has applied to the council to make changes to already approved expansion plans at JBS Dinmore.

Meat processing company JBS has applied to the council to make changes to already approved expansion plans at JBS Dinmore.

MAJOR meat processing company JBS has applied to the council to make changes to already approved expansion plans at its huge Ipswich plant, nine months after it cut 600 jobs from the site.

Plans to build three new structures at the JBS Dinmore facility, one of the city’s largest employers, over three stages were approved by Ipswich City Council in April last year.

The first stage involved a new building attached to the existing chiller room in order to increase storage capacity.

Plans submitted to Ipswich City Council for JBS Dinmore.

The second stage involved demolishing the existing chillers next to the boning room and constructing a new chillers and marshalling building.

Stage three involved demolishing the existing maintenance office and amenities buildings to replace them with upgraded facilities.

“The increased chiller capacity allows beef to be stored for longer in a chilled environment, this increases the quality of the product to market,” the original application notes.

“The new maintenance office and amenities building simply replaces the current buildings.”

LOCAL NEWS: Ipswich’s worst eyesore finally on death row

Construction of these buildings is yet to begin.

In September Australia’s largest meat and food processing company sacked a third of its workforce at the Ipswich plant, blaming a range of issues impacting livestock supply and market conditions during COVID-19.

JBS Dinmore did not qualify for the federal government’s JobKeeper scheme as revenue has only dropped 40 per cent and not the required 50 per cent.

The original application noted no new jobs were expected to be created as a result of the new facilities.



JBS is now seeking approval for additional extensions to the abattoir facility and relocation of the training building.

Meat workers at JBS Dinmore.

“The proposed minor change is to modify the existing boning room, expanding and proposing a trim management room,” the application notes.

“In addition to this, a proposed office located directly outside the boning room and a training room is to be relocated.

“The proposed expansion improves the operational ability of the abattoir with the expansion of the trim management room and allowing for training located away from main operations.

“The overall built form of the facility will not be significantly changed and will not result in a substantially different development.”

READ MORE: Ipswich stadium dream’s biggest barrier

The new proposed plans involve the trim management room and training room becoming the third stage of works, with the office and amenities building work moved to stage four.

There is no mention of new jobs being created on site as a result of these new plans.

The application was signed off by JBS directors John Berry and Edison Alvares.

JBS Dinmore is on a 99.6 hectare site in Riverview which is bounded by the Bremer River to the north.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards



Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.