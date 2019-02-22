Jazz trio to premiere their old school fusion

OLD SCHOOL TUNES: Brisbane band Small Step will be bringing their sounds to Studio 188 this March.

THIS high-energy band is promising an exciting musical journey when it hits Ipswich next month.

After securing residency at a Brisbane club, Small Step is bringing its passion for music to Studio 188.

Bass guitarist Dom Kingsford said the band re-writes what listeners have come to expect, offering a unique sound.

"We fuse 'old school' traditions of jazz, blues and Afro-Cuban music with a bold contemporary sound," Kingsford said.

The band is a trio featuring David Watts on drums and Kailan O'Dell on piano.

Small Step focuses on melodic, harmonic and rhythmic improvisation with their performances often featuring strong contrasting sections.

"Our sets feature half originals and half covers. In including our originals, it gives our set a strong sense of spontaneity, and provides contrast with our covers," he said.

"It is not rare to hear a Small Step original, a jazz standard and a Pat Benatar song back to back at a Small Step gig."

The moon landing isn't the first thing that comes into the mind when thinking of jazz but is what in fact inspired the band name.

"The name Small Step came from a t-shirt Kailan owns," Kingsford said.

"The shirt had the Neil Armstrong quote - one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind - across the front.

"Something about the small phrase 'small step' stuck with Kailan, and when it came time to name this project, it seemed really fitting."

This is the band's first gig in town, and for which Kingsford is extremely excited.

"We are really looking forward to playing in Ipswich," he said.

"Audiences can expect an entertaining and exciting musical journey with Small Step. With high energy arrangements, intense improvised moments and strong musical technicality, Small Step rewrites what you have come to expect of the jazz trio.

"It is a pleasure being able to perform live with your mates beside you on the stage."

Smell Step performs on March 8 at 8pm. Tickets at http://www.studio188.com.au.