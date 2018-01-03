Menu
Jazz stars to have Mount Tamborine swinging

JAMMING: Ken Nosworthy will be bringing his iconic jazz sounds to the St Bernards Hotel in Mount Tamborine this month.
JAMMING: Ken Nosworthy will be bringing his iconic jazz sounds to the St Bernards Hotel in Mount Tamborine this month. Contributed
Ashleigh Howarth
by

DRUMMER Ken Nosworthy has been a hit in the jazz scene for a number of decades.

He started his first band back in 1963, The Kenny James Quintet, which featured the piano, bass, drums, trumpet and clarinet. The band became well known and often played regularly around Sydney in pubs, clubs and private events.

With a desire to be back on stage, Mr Nosworthy has revived his former band and will be performing at the St Bernards Hotel at Mount Tamborine at 7pm on January 20.

Mr Nosworthy, who plays the drums, has some new mates to jam with, as he is the sole survivor from the original days.

The new line-up features Paul Eotvos on piano. He studied jazz under maestro Tommy Ticho and later played in the Channel 7 orchestra as well as many jazz groups that toured around Sydney.

James Visentin will be on bass, and is no stranger to playing with both Mr Nosworthy and Mr Eotvos, as they played together at a charity concert last year.

Leading vocalist Laurelle Nosworthy will be lending her voice for the lyrics and Brisbane trumpet player Peter Uppmann will round out the band.

Tickets to this swinging event are selling fast. Pick up yours today by visiting the St Bernards Hotel bar or by phoning Mr Nosworthy on 0427 754 211 to pay using credit card.

St Bernards Hotel is located at 101 Alpine Terrace, Mount Tamborine.

 

Laurelle Nosworthy will be singing at the St Bernards Hotel Hotel as part of
Laurelle Nosworthy will be singing at the St Bernards Hotel Hotel as part of "The Kenny James Quintet revival. Contributed
