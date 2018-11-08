Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eurydice Dixon was killed in Melbourne.
Eurydice Dixon was killed in Melbourne.
Crime

Man pleads guilty to rape and murder of Eurydice Dixon

8th Nov 2018 2:18 PM

A MAN has pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of Melbourne comedian Eurydice Dixon whose body was found in a suburban park in June, sparking a national outcry over women's safety.

Jaymes Todd, 19, pleaded guilty to murder, rape, attempted rape and sexual assault in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Ms Dixon, 22, was found on the Princes Park field at Carlton North by a passer- by about 3am on June 13.

Todd handed himself in to police later the same day.

Jaymes Todd being escorted by police into the Melbourne Magistrate Court earlier this year. Picture: David Crosling/AAP
Jaymes Todd being escorted by police into the Melbourne Magistrate Court earlier this year. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

- With AAP

court editors picks eurydice dixon general-seniors-news murder rape

Top Stories

    Is there a $50 golden ticket in your backyard?

    premium_icon Is there a $50 golden ticket in your backyard?

    News Hit105 confirms special note still not found

    • 8th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
    Tia’s legacy bears fruit for most vulnerable

    premium_icon Tia’s legacy bears fruit for most vulnerable

    News Foster carers are being more vigilant after Tia's death

    Allison’s story ‘is making a difference’

    Allison’s story ‘is making a difference’

    News Allison was murdered by her husband Gerard Baden-Clay in 2012.

    School staff set to walk off the job

    premium_icon School staff set to walk off the job

    Education School support staff in state schools across Qld to walk off the job

    Local Partners