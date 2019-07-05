Jaydon tribute enhances Jets' fine Indigenous reputation

Ipswich Jets speedsters like Michael Purcell are hoping to score plenty of points in a fitting Indigenous round tribute at the North Ipswich Reserve on Sunday.

BEING a club with proud Indigenous connections, the Ipswich Jets are among the first to embrace days rich in meaning.

Sunday's showdown with Redcliffe is the latest such occasion when the Jets wear special jerseys remembering former Colts player Jaydon Adams.

As the Jets battle to keep touch with the Intrust Super Cup top eight, the North Ipswich Reserve encounter will provide added motivation. The round is in honour of Jaydon and the foundation set up by his loving parents Mark and Lizzie.

Jaydon, nicknamed Jayboy or Dos, was an exciting Jets halfback who tragically died in a road accident near Warwick in 2013. He also made a valuable contribution as an Aboriginal Health Worker at Goolburri Aboriginal Health Advancement.

Former Ipswich Jets rugby league player Jaydon Adams.

Jets co-coaches Shane and Ben Walker knew Jaydon and his parents at Charleville before they became part of the Ipswich club's welcoming family.

"Jaydon was doing a wonderful job in the Colts,'' Shane said of his time with Ipswich.

"He was a very likeable young man with skill and speed and footwork. He was forging a good career off the field as well.''

His parents Lizzie and Mark have continued that fine legacy through the Jaydon Adams Memorial Foundation, which promotes programs and services looking after the cultural needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island youth and their families.

"It will be a really special day,'' Shane said.

"Lizzie is a huge part of our club. She continues to support the Jets and is ever present, big on voice. You can certainly hear Lizzie.''

The jersey being worn by the Jets players on Sunday was designed by artist Corey Eggmolesse, a former Ipswich City Bulls premiership-winning soccer captain.

Eggmolesse also inspired the "Bloodline'' strip worn by the Bulls in their 6-1 Capital League 1 victory over Annerley during their NAIDOC round last weekend.

Walker was confident the latest Jets strip would hold similar meaning and inspire his players. The Jets have supported Indigenous footballers and their families at every opportunity.

"We've got some of the most talented Indigenous players . . . and to put on the jersey will mean that extra little bit and the boys will do a wonderful job,'' he said.

The Jets will raffle a special limited edition 2019 Indigenous design jersey at the game, with all funds going to the Jaydon Adams Memorial Foundation.

Preparing for Sunday's game, Walker said winger Marmin Barba was unavailable due to a funeral and centre Peter Gubb would be rested after his second dose of concussion.

Reliable utility Shar Walden will come onto the wing with the Walker brothers to finalise their squad on match morning.

Walker identified dangerous playmakers Jamil Hopoate and Tyson Gamble as opponents the Jets had to shut down.

"The Dolphins are starting to find a bit of form themselves,'' he said.

However, after the Jets' gutsy effort beating the Dolphins in the first round, Walker backed the Ipswich side to match Redcliffe.

Game day

Intrust Super Cup: Sunday (1.10pm) - Ipswich Jets v Redcliffe Dolphins at North Ipswich Reserve.