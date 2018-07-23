Jayde Kendall's memory will never fade from Gatton

MISSED: Denis Morrissey at the memorial for granddaughter Jayde Kendall near Lake Apex. The Jayde Kendall Day of Awareness Walk will again be held on August 14.

MISSED: Denis Morrissey at the memorial for granddaughter Jayde Kendall near Lake Apex. The Jayde Kendall Day of Awareness Walk will again be held on August 14. Lachlan McIvor

THE LOSS of his beloved granddaughter is a wound that will never heal for Denis Morrissey but he is striving to prevent anybody else experiencing that same heart-wrenching pain.

His "angel" will again watch over the Jayde Kendall Day of Awareness Walk on August 14 for the third year, with the date marking the day she was last seen by family or friends.

Her body was found in Upper Tenthill two weeks later.

Cherished personal memories of Jayde, as well as her message of awareness and ode against bullying and violence, will be at forefront for many in the Gatton community next month.

The ode reads: may your lives of respect, gentleness and love replace all forms of violence, bullying and discrimination. In our world let this be your choice and our prayer.

"The walk is about remembering Jayde and remembering what happened so the community can try to ensure that the same thing doesn't happen again," Mr Morrissey said.

"The community have been extremely supportive.

"The real focus is these messages about bullying and violence and Jayde's message of awareness to young children, teenagers and the elderly to be aware of what you're doing, where you are and who you're with."

This year the walk will start at the car park furthest away from the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre and go around Lake Apex before participants meet at the memorial to the former Lockyer District High School student on the grass in front of the centre.

Close to 100 people wearing Jayde's favourite colour purple took part in the walk in 2017 and Mr Morrissey said that support was a testament to the impact she had had on most people she came into contact with.

"She was a tremendous young teenager," he said.

"She was always wanting to help people and help her school mates.

"She was very artistically minded. On the memorial is her drawing which I found one day.

"We used to get together three times a year the whole family, and we still do, and she'd sit in the shed while we were playing pool and snooker and she'd be just drawing away."

The backing of the community was invaluable.

"Something horrific happened in our community - they want to support us and they want to support the focus of what the walk is all about," Mr Morrissey said.

The walk begins on August 14 at 4pm and participants are asked to wear purple.

Those unable to do the walk but who still want to take part are urged to wait at the memorial.