Jayde Kendall murder trial to go ahead despite guilty plea

Jayde Kendall
Jayde Kendall Contributed
John Weekes
by

ACCUSED of murdering Gatton schoolgirl Jayde Kendall, Brenden Jacob Bennetts has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter.

The Crown rejected his manslaughter plea on Monday morning at Brisbane Supreme Court, where Bennettts' trial is expected to last three weeks.

Bennetts, 20, also pleaded guilty to interfering with a corpse.

Justice Lyons said sentencing for that charge would happen at the end of the trial.
 

 

Jayde Kendall and Brenden Bennetts (right)
Jayde Kendall and Brenden Bennetts (right) Contributed

Miss Kendall, 16, went missing in Gatton in August 2015 before her body was found in a paddock in Upper Tent Hill almost two weeks later. 

The jury has now been selected.

Jayde Kendall's memorial. Her ashes were laid to rest near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, a city she dreamed of visiting one day.
Jayde Kendall's memorial. Her ashes were laid to rest near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, a city she dreamed of visiting one day. Melanie Keyte

Crown prosecutor Vicki Lowry has told jurors they can expect to hear from several police officers based in the Lockyer Valley, Brisbane and Surfers Paradise.

These include scientific officers and scene of crime officers.

The Crown also expected to call a forensic biologist, forensic pathologist, a botanist, and several high school graduates.

