Jayde Kendall: The critical interview the jury never saw

Jayde Kendall and Brenden Bennetts (right) were firm friends from high school. Photo Contributed
by Melanie Petrinec

A POLICE interview in which Brenden Bennetts was confronted about flirty text messages he sent to slain teen Jayde Kendall was never shown to a jury because he was arrested and questioned, despite asking for a lawyer.

Bennets was interviewed by police on August 21, 2015 - six days before Jayde's body was found - after investigators recovered deleted messages between the pair on his phone.

Gatton teenager Jayde Kendall.
Up until that time, Bennetts had claimed the messages - including one where he told Jayde she would forget her nerves once things "heat up" - were insignificant.

In the interview he admitted exchanging the messages, but said when he picked Jayde up from school on August 14 she got upset and "didn't want to do anything, which was fine".

Bennetts claimed he was "not that person" who would make a girl do anything she didn't want.

Topics:  brendan bennetts editors picks jayde kendall

