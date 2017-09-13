BREAKING: Jury retires in Jayde Kendall murder trial

UPDATE: THE jury in the Jayde Kendall murder case has retired to consider its verdict.

Justice Ann Lyons said she would not accept a verdict before 10am Friday.

She said in considering their verdict, jurors could take into account Mr Bennetts' conduct before and after Jayde died.

EARLIER: LAWYERS for murder accused Brenden Bennetts say sexual misadventure might explain his actions the day Jayde Kendall died.

"For years, the accused has been inclined to, and has acted upon an inclination, to apply force to the neck, not just of girlfriends, but also [casual sexual partners]," defence counsel Michael Copley said in his closing address.

"The defence says ... he caused her death unintentionally while engaged in sexual activity in the vicinity of the parked car in Upper Tenthill.

"And that after Jayde died, he put her tracksuit pants on and he possibly moved her body a few metres and then covered it in grass and drove off."

Far from being a day spent plotting murder, August 14 for Mr Bennetts had been "spent as aimlessly as any other day", Mr Copley told the jury.

He said there was no evidence his client "somehow forced" Jayde to hand over her PIN number in order.

Mr Copley said Jayde was keen to meet up with Mr Bennetts that day, and the pair met at an obvious spot.

It was "untenable" to suggest Mr Bennetts picked Jayde up from school intending to kill her, he told the jury.

"He collected her from school on a school day at the usual time school ended," he said.

Mr Copley said it was "entirely predictable" Mr Bennetts was seen with Jayde in his car.

The Crown case was a circumstantial one, he added, and use of the term "dumped" to allege what Mr Bennetts did to Jayde's body was designed to "appeal to prejudice."

The justice has begun summing up the case ahead of the jury's deliberations on whether Mr Bennetts is guilty of murdering Jayde Kendall.

Jayde Kendall, found dead on August 27, 2015 Bev Lacey

EARLIER: For thirteen days, he let Jayde Kendall's family search for her.

And from the moment Brenden Bennetts spoke to cops about the missing schoolgirl "all he did was to tell lies", a prosecutor said.

But Mr Bennetts took the sixteen year-old Gatton schoolgirl to a remote Upper Tenthill location "not for a sinister or a wicked purpose of killing" but just to have sex, the defence has told a murder trial.

Jayde, 16, vanished from Gatton on Friday, August 14, 2015, after arranging to meet Mr Bennetts.

"Only he will ever know what happened," prosecutor Vicki Loury told jurors as the Crown closed its case at Brisbane Supreme Court on Wedndesday.

She said the pair made a plan, even a vague one, to "engage in some sort of sexual activity."

They met at 3.20pm beside Lockyer District High School.

Two girls soon after saw Jayde in a red Toyota hatchback which was "obviously Brenden Bennetts' car," Ms Loury said.

Mr Bennetts, now 21, has admitted killing Jayde.

Brenden Jacob Bennetts. Accused of murder of Jayde Amanda Kendall. Photo Contributed Contributed

Mr Bennetts, now 21, has admitted killing Jayde.

But the Crown rejected his manslaughter plea so the murder trial went ahead.

He has declined to give evidence.

The prosecution used CCTV footage, bank records, phone logs and witness statements to piece together possible routes Mr Bennetts took from Gatton after meeting Jayde.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help located 16-year-old Jayde Kendall Photo Contributed Contributed

The prosecution used CCTV footage, bank records, phone logs and witness statements to piece together possible routes Mr Bennetts took from Gatton after meeting Jayde.

At one point he was "quite clearly" on his way to Upper Tenthill, Ms Loury said, where Jayde's body was found 13 days later.

"You don't know where he killed her of course," she told jurors. "You only know he ultimately dumps her body…he hides her, covers her in grasses."

She said Mr Bennetts "crucially" texted himself Jayde's bank PIN at 3.58pm the day the teen vanished.

It was risible, she said, to suggest Jayde voluntarily handed over her PIN.

16-year-old Jayde Kendall Queensland Police / Supplied

After killing Jayde, Mr Bennetts probably "dragged her from the bitumen side of Allens Rd" some 15m up a bank and covered her with grass.

Security cameras caught Mr Bennetts accessing Jayde's account at a Gatton ATM, shielding his face, from 5.44 to 5.47pm that Friday.

"He has by this stage killed Jayde Kendall, disposed of her body, and now he's stealing money from her account," Ms Loury said.

The trial continues.

-NewsRegional