Jay Brogden murder: ‘When I find him he’s f***ing dead’

A man charged with murdering Jay Brogden in 2007 in the Whitsunday region has allegedly told multiple people he was involved in the killing.

A man charged with murdering Jay Brogden in 2007 in the Whitsunday region has allegedly told multiple people he was involved in the killing.

A former friend of Jay Brogden believes Drew Hutchinson murdered his mate "over $180 or disrespect" in relation to work on a ute.

"I know Braddon wouldn't do this and I think that Drew did," Dane Blackie said during a committal hearing for Braddon Charles Peter Butler.

Mr Butler, along with Gavin Philip Parnell, is charged with murdering Mr Brogden on about April 21, 2007. He was last seen at Cannonvale - his body has never been found.

Jay Brogden, 21, vanished in Cannonvale on about April 21, 2007.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Mr Brogden had been working on Mr Hutchinson's ute for a couple of months.

Mr Blackie told the court Mr Brogden said he would "do for it for $180 after he bought materials".

He said Mr Hutchinson had come around looking for Mr Brogden a number of times "before he went missing" and said he was going to kill him.

"Over $180 … or being disrespected … something like that," Mr Blackie said.

RELATED:

Jay Brogden committal day 1: Murder accused allegedly seen 'covered in blood'

Jay Brogden committal day 2: 'I shot him': Witness recalls talk with murder accused

Jay Brogden committal day 3: 'It was either he shot Jay or Jay shot him or it was both'

He told the court Mr Hutchinson allegedly said, "When I find him he's f***ing dead."

"I just thought who's going to kill someone over $180 or disrespect over not doing something that they said they were doing," Mr Blackie said.

Mr Hutchinson has not been charged over Mr Brogden's disappearance.

Mr Blackie also told the court his mental health diagnosis impacted his memory and blamed this on some of the comments made in his police statement.

The court heard he also winked at Mr Butler as he left the courtroom.

Multiple people have given evidence that Mr Parnell told them he was involved in the suspected killing of Jay Brogden.

The court heard evidence including that he allegedly told people that he shot the 21 year old, that he was made to shoot Mr Brogden and that he witnessed the shooting.

There has also been evidence that, at different times, Mr Parnell allegedly said Mr Butler and Mr Hutchinson were involved in Mr Brogden's disappearance, the court heard.

Paul O'Brien told the court on Wednesday he used to get marijuana from Mr Parnell, who told him "on multiple occasions" he had been involved in Mr Brogden's killing.

"He did say that perhaps Braddon … was involved," Mr O'Brien said.

"I never heard him name anyone else."

Under questioning by Mr Lynch, Mr O'Brien said he did not go to police because he did not take Mr Parnell seriously because he told stories that were untrue.

"And at the time (I) didn't really believe him to be capable of something of that nature," he said.

"Did he link it to Jay owing him money?" Mr Lynch asked.

"I believe so, yes," Mr O'Brien said.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

"He did say that he was on a boat with Braddon at one point and they shot him, pushed him over the side.

"I recall that Gavin said it was out in the Whitsunday Passage area."

Under further questions by Mr Lynch, Mr O'Brien said Mr Parnell only mentioned Mr Butler's name once and also told different versions of that story that were inconsistent with Mr Butler being involved.

Mr O'Brien said in all the versions of the story, Mr Parnell had said he did the shooting.

Mr Parnell's case has already been committed to the supreme court. He did not enter pleas.

The committal hearing continues.